Elden Ring: How to Get the Ornamental Straight Sword and the Golden Beast Crest Shield

Elden Ring gives its players the ability to wield a wide variety of weapons during their journey through the Lands Between. And among all of the weapons available, the Ornamental Straight Sword can be considered a good pick for those looking to deal fast ounces of holy damage in succession. Now, to help both those that are looking for the good early game weapon, as well as those who just want to get all the weapons available in the game as soon as possible, here’s how to get both the Ornamental Straight Sword and the Golden Beast Crest Shield in Elden Ring.

How to Get Both the Ornamental Straight Sword and the Golden Beast Crest Shield in Elden Ring

You can get both the Ornamental Straight Sword and the Golden Beast Crest Shield in Elden Ring by defeating the Grafted Scion located on Chapel of Anticipation, either during the tutorial or later on in the game, as you can return to the area and have a rematch with the boss by entering a portal on The Four Belfries area, located west of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. You can check out a step-by-step guide into how to reach the Chapel of Anticipation throughout The Four Belfries portal here. It’s important to point out that the boss will be featured in other parts of the game but the one present on the Chapel of Anticipation is the only one capable of giving you the weapons.

Once you get and equip the Ornamental Straight Sword, you will be to use its weapon skill, ”Golden Tempering”, by first dual-wielding the sword, which will prompt your character to take on its twin blade, and then activating its weapon skill. Once the weapon skill is active, the swords will be coated in holy, as you can see in the image below, and will be capable of dealing high amounts of elemental damage upon hit. After using the weapon skill you will also be able to perform their signature attack.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2022