Elden Ring: How to Leave the Roundtable Hold

Early in your Elden Ring adventure, you will be whisked away to a faraway place known as the Roundtable Hold. If you’ve played a FromSoftware game before, then you already know what purpose this area serves. The Roundtable Hold has many useful services that Elden Ring players can take advantage of, and many major story-related NPCs can be found hanging out in the area. While that’s nice and all, the area doesn’t seem to have an exit anywhere in sight. With that in mind, how do you leave the Roundtable Hold and carry on with your adventure in Elden Ring?

What is the Roundtable Hold?

The Roundtable Hold is a place where Tarnished gather in the world of Elden Ring. When you first arrive in the Roundtable Hold, you will be introduced to several characters that serve as vendors and have quests to offer. There’s a blacksmith that can upgrade your gear for you, there’s a nice lady named Fia who can grant you a temporary buff, and you can speak to some characters to learn new Sorceries and Incantations for a price. You’ll return to this area quite often during your adventure, so it’s best to familiarize yourself with the people that reside there.

How to Leave the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

The Roundtable Hold doesn’t have a normal exit, so you have to use fast travel to return to the main world. Just open your map and select any Site of Grace that you have unlocked and you’ll be sent back to The Lands Between so you can continue exploring. Fast travel is also how you can return to the Roundtable Hold. It will always be in the lower-left corner of the world map, and you can fast travel back there at any time.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.