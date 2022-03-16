Elden Ring: How to Unlock the Rampart Tower Locked Door in Stormveil Castle

Elden Ring has a lot of doors, a lot. If the game was to take a side on the recent social media posts of whether there are more doors or wheels in the world, it will definitely most likely be the case that Elden Ring has more doors. As with any door however, they can be unlocked, and players have found a certain door in the experience that some have been having some difficulty with being able to open. This guide will take you through the process of how to unlock the Rampart Tower locked door in Elden Ring for Stormveil Castle.

Unlocking the Rampart Tower Door In Stormveil Castle

There are a few ways to reach the platform with the locked door near it. You will be avoiding the locked door until after you have obtained the loot. There is one way where you proceed through a lot of the roof section to reach the platform. However, there is another way where you do not have to perform too many jumps and risk your runes from enemies. Make sure to bring your best weapon to defend against the enemies if you choose that method which involves you reaching the top of the roof and jumping across to the other side to then drop down onto the platform.

Notably, the place with the platform and the locked door is within the room where there is a massive painting on the wall, furthermore, there are also various tables and hanging arms and body parts within the room. When you have located the room, there will be a knight enemy guarding the area with the chest and the key to unlock the door. Near this knight there are sandbags that you can jump and climb, once you have made your way up them, you will be able to drop down to the platform and get the loot from the chest then the key item for unlocking the door. Now you can proceed onto another boss with the knowledge you have found some hidden loot.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2022