Elden Ring has many different endings tied to the lore and characters featured throughout the story, each tied to important questlines and NPCs you encounter along the way. One such character is Hyetta, whose story is rather brief but ties into the “Lord of the Frenzied Flame” ending. While you encounter her early on, your interactions with her bring you to several key areas and involve quite a few secrets to be exposed to complete her questline. Read on for our guide on All the Locations and Steps for the Hyetta Questline in Elden Ring!

You’ll meet Hyetta rather early on in your quest, in the region of Liurnia to start. Below is a summary walkthrough for Hyetta’s questline, with focus given to key rewards and items along the way.

Step 1: Meet Hyetta in Liurnia

You’ll first find Hyetta nearby the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace in Liurnia, which is accessible from the very start of the game. She will ask you for a Shabiri Grape for her to eat – we will list the locations of these at the end of the article, but if you have one already, give one to her and you’ll get the As You Wish gesture. These items you feed her are part of Finger Maiden lore, meant to guide her to her destiny via a light she feels in the back of her eyes.

Step 2: Travel to the Purified Ruins

The Purified Ruins is near the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace, north up the highway and slightly to the west. Her location is marked on the map, and here she’ll again ask for a Shabiri Grape. You won’t see her unless you’ve rested at a site of grace or fast traveled after meeting her the first time. No reward this time, but this will advance her questline.

Step 3: Go to Gate Town Bridge

Once more, her location is marked on the map. Speak to her here, and give her another Shabiri Grape, at which point she will ask what they are. To advance the quest, you have to confirm that yes, they are human eyes you are feeding her, and indeed that is as unappetizing and disturbing as it should come across. Fast travel to the nearby Gate Town Bridge site of grace and speak to her again after this to find more dialogue – hear everything she has to say, and then prepare to move on.

Step 4: Defeat Festering Fingerprint Vyke

If you haven’t already, venture to the Church of Inhibition near the Frenzied Flame Village in the northern reaches of Liurnia. It’s certainly no coincidence that the locals are driven mad by the Frenzied Flame and how it shoots from their eyes. Vyke appears as an invader just outside the church here and is a tough but conventional opponent, so once he is defeated, he’ll drop a Fingerprint Grape as well as Vyke’s War Spear. The grape is another item for Hyetta to consume when you meet her next.

Step 5: Find Hyetta at Bellum Church

In the final meeting place within Liurnia for Hyetta, you’ll find her at Bellum Church, just southwest of the Grand Lift of Dectus to Altus Plateau. Give her the Fingerprint Grape, exhaust her dialogue, and prepare to fast travel to Leyndell for the last portion of the quest.

Step 6: Speak to Her After Meeting the Three Fingers

At the Cathedral of the Forsaken site of grace, where you fight Mohg, go past the treasure chest and stand atop the altar behind it. This will open a secret passage to catacombs littered with corpses of those afflicted with the Frenzied Flame. Carefully drop down the platforms in the middle area (grabbing the items in the tents that are breakable by enemy attacks along the way) and when you reach the bottom, the floor will collapse, dropping you to the Frenzied Flame Proscription. Activate the site of grace.

You’ll see Hyetta nearby, but first, you must have an audience with the Three Fingers, and to enter you’ll need to shed your armor and weapons. Be warned: this will afflict you with the Frenzied Flame and lock you out of other endings so be sure to find Miquella’s Needle if you wish to cure yourself once you’ve seen all there is to see on this path. Speak to Hyetta after this, and she will give you the Frenzied Flame Seal, collapse, and set it ablaze, at which point her questline will be over.

Shabiri Grape Locations:

Godrick’s Throne Room in Stormveil Castle

Beneath Purified Ruins, found under a set of breakable planks leading to stairs.

Dropped by Edgar the Revenger, at Revenger’s Shack just south of Cuckoo’s Evergaol in western Liurnia.

This concludes our guide on All the Locations and Steps for the Hyetta Questline in Elden Ring!

