Elden Ring Irina Questline Guide: Should You Deliver the Letter?

Those currently journeying throughout the Lingrave region in Elden Ring will mostly likely meet Irina, an NPC located on the Bridge of Sacrifice area, close to its Site of Grace. With that said, upon meeting Irina, she will then ask the Tarnished to deliver a letter to her father, Edgar, the current commander of Castle Morne. But, should you deliver Irina’s letter or not?

What Happens if You Deliver the Letter?

Differently from many other quests in Elden Ring, delivering Irina’s letter will not reward you with useful items or Runes, as it will instead only unlock the questiline of her father, Edgar, which you can resume after defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss, the main boss of the Castle Morne area. Unfortunately, after delivering the letter to her father, Irina will be killed, showcasing to players the harsh reality of the lands between.

Is There a Way to Save Irina in Elden Ring?

Unfortunately, if you are planning to face all the bosses in the game, or to complete her questline, is not possible to save Irina, as even if you decide to avoid delivering the letter to Edgar, she will be killed after you defeat the Leonine Misbegotten boss. With that said, it is possible that not taking part in her questline and skipping the boss altogether may avoid her fate, even if doing so will cause you to miss not only the boss fight but also the chance to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Should You Deliver Irina’s Letter?

Taking into account that delivering her letter is the only way to unlock Edgar’s questline and experience her whole story, as tragic as it may be, we recommend that you deliver her letter.

