Scarlet Rot is a dangerous affliction in Elden Ring, and it’s been contracted by an unfortunate NPC, Milicent, in Caelid. You’ll come upon Gowry in his shack just outside the large Swamp of Aeonia, which is utterly infested with the rot, and he knows just the cure for even the advanced-stage infection Milicent has. Upon bringing back an Unalloyed Gold Needle, you’ll be able to jab her and return her from the brink, but be warned: it’s in the swamp. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Unalloyed Gold Needle for Gowry in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Milicent Questline Guide: Where to Find the Unalloyed Gold Needle for Gowry

Precisely west of where you stand in Gowry’s Shack, go into the Heart of Aeonia. This swamp is likely to infect you with Scarlet Rot, so prepare yourself with cures. At the heart is a boss fight with Commander O’Neil, which you must win. The boss isn’t too bad, although he summons allies to fight alongside him which can make the fight difficult to manage. We have a guide to help you along as well, so be sure to check it out.

Upon winning you’ll get the Unalloyed Gold Needle, which you must then bring to Milicent to cure her after speaking to Gowry again. You’ll have to get through the Sellia area first, which is a puzzle in itself, but if you light the fires in the towers, your path is cleared. Be sure to check this area for a golden seed, too. Through this area, you’ll get to the Church of the Plague, where Milicent clings to life.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Unalloyed Gold Needle for Gowry in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.