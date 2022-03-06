Elden Ring: Should You Accept or Refuse Melina’s Accord?

Early in Elden Ring, a mysterious character named Melina will offer you an accord and the game gives you the option to either accept or refuse her offer. Elden Ring is a very unforgiving game, and since this decision comes up very early in the game, many players are wondering if they should trust this woman at all. If you’ve played a FromSoftware game in the past, however, then you’ll know that this choice is just a part of the process. You can miss out on vital items and features if you choose incorrectly, however, so here’s what you need to know about Melina’s accord in Elden Ring.

Should You Accept Melina’s Accord in Elden Ring?

When you rest at your third Site of Grace in Elden Ring, Melina will appear and offer you an accord. She wants you to escort her to the Erdtree in exchange for her playing the role of your Maiden. That doesn’t tell you much at this point in the game, but you really should say yes to Melina’s accord.

Melina is how you level up in Elden Ring. Without her, you cannot spend Runes to increase your attributes and grow stronger on your journey, effectively trapping you at Level 1 if you don’t team up with her. She also gives you Torrent, your trusty steed, allowing you to travel throughout The Lands Between much faster. It’s best to say yes to Melina.

What Happens If You Refuse Melina?

If you refuse Melina in Elden Ring, you will not be able to level up and you will not receive a horse. However, this decision is not final, and you can speak to Melina again at any Site of Grace if you change your mind. It’s not a fun experience to be stuck at Level 1 without a horse, so there’s really no point to refuse Melina in Elden Ring unless you’re doing some kind of challenge run.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.