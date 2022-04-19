Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Build: Stats, Armor, Talismans, and More

Even nerfs can’t stop some of the strongest weapons in Elden Ring. Despite being a victim of the earlier 1.03 patch, the Sword of Night and Flame still stands as an immensely powerful tool. It has a versatile and powerful Ash of War, great scaling across four attributes, and a chance to be obtained before a player has even defeated any major boss. Even so, due to it being nerfed, a dedicated Sword of Night and Flame build is required to see this weapon truly shine once more.

Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Build

This weapon requires 12 Strength and Dexterity, as well as 24 Intelligence and Faith to wield properly. Scaling between the two attributes of a pair is very similar, though Intelligence will increase the sword’s magic damage while Faith will increase the sword’s fire damage. Additionally, much of this weapon’s notoriety comes from its Ash of War, which makes the most out of the sword’s non-physical properties. Intelligence and Faith are the best attributes to level up for the Sword of Night and Flame, followed by Mind, Strength, and Dexterity. All of these attributes will increase the sword’s overall damage, with the exception of Mind, which will allow it to use its unique abilities more often.

Thanks to its numerous requirements, the Sword of Night and Flame can make more use out of both Radagon’s and Marika’s Soreseals. The Warrior’s Jar Shard, Carian Filigreed Crest, Fire Scorpion Charm, and Magic Scorpion Charm can all prove useful bonuses to the sword as well. Any special equipment that boosts the aforementioned attributes can be helpful as well, such as the Queen’s Crescent Crown or the Haligtree Knight Helm. As a straight sword, the Sword of Night and Flame works well with many sets of armor regardless of weight or encumbrance. It might be best to have a shield without any skills of its own, as you’ll be able to attack quickly and use the sword’s Ash of War more often.

Like most unique weapons, the Sword of Night and Flame cannot be buffed by magic or items. It can be wielded alongside another straight sword, though, so it might be a good idea to search for weapons that can cover other enemies’ weaknesses outside of magic and fire. No matter what, the Sword of Night and Flame is still a very powerful and versatile weapon. You can make great use out of this sword no matter how many nerfs might come for it!

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.