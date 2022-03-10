Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Location: How to Get the Best Magic Sword

The Sword of Night and Flame is a Legendary Armament in Elden Ring, meaning it is one of the best weapons in the game. There are several Legendary Armaments in the game, but this weapon is especially great for Mage builds in Elden Ring. There is a lot that makes this weapon great, so here is how to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Sword of Nigth and Flame in Elden Ring

This Legendary weapon can be found early-ish in the game after Stormveil Castle. The area containing the Sword of Night and Flame is Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. More specifically, start at the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace which is on the left side of the manor itself.

Once you are there, walk outside and follow the path. You can avoid the enemies by running right past them. By following the path, you’ll take a left and a right, and then, when you come across a break in the wall on the left side, jump down to the building below. From there, jump to the next rooftop and climb down the ladder. In the room will be a chest with the Sword of Night and Flame.

What Does the Sword of Night and Flame Do?

The reason the Sword of Night and Flame is incredibly useful is because of its unique skill called Night and Flame Stance. While in this stance, you will have the option to perform a wave of fire attack of a beam of dark light attack. Both attacks are very effective and exclusive to this weapon.

The Sword of Night and Flame is a must-have for any Mage build because the requirements of wielding this weapon are 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 24 Intelligence, and 24 Faith. Of course, you can perform physical attacks with the sword as well which do 87 Physical damage. For any magic-user build looking to find and use one of the best weapons in the game, get the Sword of Night and Flame.

And that is everything you need to know about the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring. We have loads of Elden Ring articles ranging from boss and quest help to item and weapon location. Check out our Elden Ring guides for more.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2022