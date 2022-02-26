Elden Ring: What Do the Gold Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools Do?

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest fantasy RPG that truly takes on all the elements of an RPG, including cosmetics with the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools. Getting the build of your character is one thing, but getting the look is just as important in a massive game like this. Here is everything you need to know about the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools in Elden Ring.

What are the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools in Elden Ring

The Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools in Elden Ring are two items that will allow you to change the appearance of your armor. There is a small cost of some Runes to do it. These items do not change your character’s appearance, if you are looking for that go to the Clouded Mirror Stand Dressing Table in Roundtable Hold.

Once obtained, the Golden Sewing Needle and the Tailoring Tools will unlock permanent armor options which are available at every Site of Grace. Note that these items only change the appearance of your armor and do not alter their stats in any way.

How to Find the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools in Elden Ring

While the Golden Sewing Needle and the Tailoring Tools are two separate items, they are acquired at the same place and at the same time. The opportunity to get these items comes fairly early in the game. The place you need to go is called Coastal Cave, which is on the western shores of West Limgrave. To start, you need to be at The First Step Site of Grace and travel west to the beach.

Once you have found the cave, you need to enter it and go to the end. At the end of the cave is a mini-boss fight with two Demi-God Chiefs. The Demi-Gods each have a squad of lesser foes to defeat, so be sure to dodge and use your parry to take them down.

The Demi-Gods take turns fighting you, so once you take one down, you need to kill the other. If you are feeling overwhelmed with the number of enemies while fighting the Demi-God Chiefs, be sure to use your Spirit Ashes to summon friendly spirits to fight for you.

As a reward for your valor, you will be given the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools. To use them, head to a Site of Grace and visit the Alter Garments menu.

And that is everything you need to know about the Golden Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools in Elden Ring. For more, check out our extensive Elden Ring guides covering everything from armor, game tips, boss help, and more.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.