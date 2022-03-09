Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Black Blade Do?

After making your way to the Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring, you’ll be tasked with taking on Maliketh, The Black Blade. Since it is not an Optional Boss, players are going to need time, patience, and skill to take this imposing foe down. Once the final hit has landed, and you stand victorious on the battlefield, you’ll be granted a special item, the Remembrance of the Black Blade.

What does this item do for you? Does it grant you powers beyond your wildest beliefs, or does it help you in any way? Is it something just to sell, making yourself some extra Runes along the way to help you level up? Follow along with our guide on what the Remembrance of the Black Blade is for, and what you’ll need to do to unlock its full potential.

Elden Ring – Remembrance of the Black Blade

After eliminating this troublesome foe, who made it to Number 7 on our Toughest Bosses list, you’ll be hoping to get your hands on some great spoils of this battle. Well, you’re in luck, but you have a few steps to go before you can claim these great items.

You’ll need to return to Enia, at the Roundtable Hold to be able to unlock the full potential of this rare item, and it’s worth your time and effort to do. You’ll be granted some great weapons and spells, such as Maliketh’s Black Blade, or the Incantation Black Blade. Both of these are great items for Melee and Magic users, and we’ll go into why they are as great as they are.

First on our list is Maliketh’s Black Blade, which scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Not only does it offer a great 127 Physical Damage off of the get-go, but includes an extra 82 Holy Damage, making this an excellent weapon for taking on Undead Foes, and helps you, as it makes it so Skeletons cannot revive. You’ll also receive the one-of-a-kind Weapon Skill Destined Death, which allows you to create a large assortment of blades to rain damage down on your enemies.

On the Magical side, you can unlock the Incantation Black Blade, which creates a large sword that drills into your enemies and emits a wave of Holy Light. Costing only 26FP and 61 Stamina to use, this powerful attack can be great if you’re in a pinch and lets you create a large hole in their defenses. However, it does use 2 Slots and requires 46 Faith to equip, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready for this mammoth Incantation.

However, if you find both of those options boring, you can go ahead and sell this Remembrance for 30,000 Runes to any Merchant. You can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

Taking down this foe requires a great amount of effort, but his spoils make the battle so much more worth the time invested in the fight. As you can see by the stats that they offer and the room to grow, you’ll find yourself with a great weapon, or magic that can create some great opportunities for you.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.