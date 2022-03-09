Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Fire Giant Do?

After defeating the Fire Giant in Elden Ring, you’ll be granted a one-of-kind item, called the Remembrance of the Fire Giant. Once you obtain this item, you may be wondering what you need to do with it? Is it something that you can use to restore your health, or does it have a bigger purpose than that?

Following along with our guide, we’ll tell you how to activate its full potential, if you should accept its rewards, or if you should kick it to the curb in exchange for some extra Runes. Come along on our journey as we take you through what the Remembrance of the Fire Giant is, and what its true uses are!

Elden Ring – Remembrance of the Fire Giant

After finding and defeating the Fire Giant at the Flame Peak of the Mountaintops of the Giants, you’ll be granted the Remembrance of him. What can you do with this item? Well if you’ll head to find Enia in the Roundtable Hold, you’ll be able to unlock its full power and a few weapons and Incantations that can change the game for you.

After having Enia unlock the Remembrance’s full power, you’ll be granted the choice between the Giant’s Red Braid, a powerful whip, or the Burn, O Flame! Incantation, which is a very valuable skill to have and hold onto.

For those who wish to inflict pain from a distance, the Giants Red Braid offers a great amount of damage for a whip, that scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. Offering base stats of 82 Physical and 53 Fire, with a 100 on Crit, as well, you’ll be able to bring the pain to your foes from afar, and able to take a fair amount of damage, with 24 Physical Guard, 12 guard against Magic, Light, and Holy, and 26 against fire. This makes it a valuable weapon for anyone, and won’t leave you stranded if you’re trying out a whip for the first time

For those that are more inclined to Magic and playing Defensively, however, the Burn, O Flame! Incantation is a great piece to have. Only costing 30 FP to cast, you’ll find yourself surrounded by pillars of flame, allowing you ample time to keep yourself on the defensive, and burn those who dare approach you. And since it only requires 27 Faith to equip, and only takes up 1 Slot, it’s a great option to carry around with you at any time.

However, if you are not liking either of these options, you’ll be able to trade off the Remembrance of the Fire Giant for 30,000 Runes to any merchant in the world. You can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

Both of these items are well worth your time and effort to achieve, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re taking the time to search out this large lad, and take him out of this plane of existence. Bringing a friend along for the ride doesn’t hurt, either.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.