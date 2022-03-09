Elden Ring: What Does the Elden Remembrance Do?

Elden Ring offers a monumental amount of fights through the game, with varying difficulty levels to help keep you on your toes. However, as you progress, you’ll defeat bosses that give you Remembrances, items that can craft great weapons, magic, and Ashes of War. However, not all of them are created equally.

Do you transform your Remembrances into new items, or do you sell them to make some extra Runes to help you gain levels faster? We’re going to dig deeper into the Elden Remembrance and see what makes this item great, or if it’s worth its weight in Runes. Follow along with our guide on the Elden Remembrance, and what it’s best used for!

Elden Ring – Elden Remembrance

After making your way through all of the lands of Elden Ring, and facing the Elden Beast at the Elden Throne, you’ll be ready to claim this one-of-a-kind item for yourself. However, as you’ve already powered up enough to the point of becoming an Elden Lord, are these weapons and items worth your time, or are they an Elden Bore? Let’s find out!

Going back to Roundtable Hold, you’ll want to speak to Enia and have her transform the Remembrance into one of two different items; Marika’s Hammer or the Sacred Relic Sword, which, spoiler alert, are both excellent weapons for you to bring with you as you continue your journey through the plains, or on a New Game+ save.

Marika’s Hammer is fast, powerful, and punishing, offering 101 Physical Damage, 65 Holy Damage, and 100 Crit stats to start you off, and continues to scale alongside your Strength, Dexterity, and Faith stats. You’ll find yourself with a great option for guarding with this small weapon, as you start with 44 Physical, 30 Magic/Elemental, and 44 Holy Defense, so you’ll be able to attack quickly and shrug off most shots with ease. You’ll also receive the unique Weapon Skill Gold Breaker, an attack stolen directly from Radagon. You’ll leap into the air, and slam it hard on the ground with an extra bit of embedded Holy damage, causing extra chaos for your foes.

The Sacred Relic Sword, on the other hand, offers 118 Physical Damage, 76 Holy Damage, and 110 Crit to start, and continues to scale alongside your Strength, Dexterity, and Faith stats. This makes this an excellent weapon to take on anything, as well as offering excellent stats for defensive players. You’re looking at 47 Physical, 33 Magic/Elemental, and 45 Holy Defense, so you’ll be able to roll with the best of them, no matter what your skill level is. And, last but not least, you’ll get the Weapon Skill Wave of Gold, which allows you to light your sword on fire, and unleash plentiful waves of Holy Fire to erase your foes with.

If neither of those weapons suits your current build or playstyle, you can sell this Remembrance for 50,000 Runes, which may be good for a few levels at this stage in the game. You can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

No matter the type of player you are, these two weapons are some great choices to go along with. With the sharpened blade of justice or the hammer of death, you can’t go wrong with either of them, especially with their unique Weapon Skills.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.