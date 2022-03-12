Elden Ring: Where to Activate Radahn’s Great Rune

After defeating many of the demi-gods in Elden Ring, players will receive Great Runes, which are capable of giving them an edge as they journey throughout the unforgiving regions that make the Lands Between. With that said, among the many runes, Radahn’s Great Rune, which is given to players after they manage to defeat the legendary hero Starscourge Radahn, can be considered one of the best, especially if you are thinking of facing Malenia, Blade of Miquella in the near future. But how can you restore Radahn’s Great Rune in Elden Ring?

Where to Restore and Activate Radahn’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

You can restore Radahn’s Great Rune in Elden Ring by heading to the top floor of the Divine Tower of Caelid, which is located in the Dragonbarrow area, more specifically in an area east of the Isolated Merchant Shack Site of Grace. To reach the area, just jump on Torrent and jump down from the cliff to the gigantic roots. From then on, just head to the small platform featuring a ladder.

Once in the tower, just go up the leaders until you reach a place with a Site of Grace. From then on, just head up and take on the lift to reach the upper area. Once there, just continue upward until you reach the open area. You will then be able to restore the powers of the Great Rune by interacting with the seal showcased in the center of the area. After restoring the Rune, you will be able to activate it by using a Rune Arc, which will apply its effects until you die.

After being activated, the Radahn’s Great Rune will increase your Maximum HP, FP, and Stamina, According to Elden Ring Wiki, after activating the rune, players will receive an increase of 15% in HP, 12,5% in FP, and 12,5% in Stamina.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.