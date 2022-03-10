Elden Ring: Where to Find Erdtree’s Favor +1 and +2

Venturing forth in the world of Elden Ring, there are plenty of times that you’ll find yourself overwhelmed by the number of things that are in this game. The number of enemies and bosses is staggering, the items you can come across are almost countless, and the different ways to approach any given task are limitless.

However, as punishing as the game can be at times, there are ways to help yourself along the way. In a previous guide, we covered Erdtree’s Favor, a Talisman that gave you boosts to HP, Stamina, and Equip Load, making things a bit easier through the earlier stages of the game. But, if you’ve crept further into the game, you may be finding that it doesn’t give you enough to help you power through the hordes. Follow along with our guide as we teach you where to find the upgraded versions of Erdtree’s Favor, to give yourself a competitive edge against the competition!

Elden Ring – Erdtree’s Favor +1 and +2

As you come towards the midpoint of the game, you’ll have access to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, a large area with a menacing boss hiding within. After using your skills and dispatching Mohg, the Omen, you’ll want to make a detour to go to the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace, where you will find the Erdtree’s Favor +1, which gives you even more of a boost than its original version.

However, the second upgrade is a bit more of a challenge, and won’t be able to be obtained until you’re almost at endgame status or post-game in the world. You’ll be able to visit Leyndell, Ashen Captial, and find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 on top of a branch that is poking out of the ground in the large courtyard area. This area is guarded by two large beasts, that we recommend to fight one at a time. Even though you are powerful, they can still end you quickly.

Once you have done this, fast travel to the Forbidden Lands, take the elevator to the top and continue down the flight of stairs to access this great talisman, that offers you an excellent amount of extra HP, Stamina, and Equip Load, making you almost unstoppable.

As you find through your quest, items that are this helpful are few and far between, so it is definitely worth your time and effort to search these out, especially if you are planning to explore the world in New Game+.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.