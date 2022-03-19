Elden Ring: Where to Get Lightning Ram Ash of War

There are a lot of Ashes of War in Elden Ring and one of them is the Lightning Ram Ash of War. One of the funniest and most overpowered Ashes of War in Elden Ring is the Lightning Ram Ash of War. And, luckily for you, it is also one of the easiest to get. So, without further adieu, here is where and how to get the Lightning Ram Ash of War in Elden Ring.

What is the Lightning Ash of War in Elden Ring

As mentioned previously, the Lighting Ram Ash of War is surprisingly easy to get. But before that, why would anyone want the Lightning Ram Ash of War? Aside from sounding really cool, the Lightning Ram Ash of War in Elden Ring grants the player a special lighting roll move. This lightning roll is a continuous attack that makes your character extremely hard to hit while doing incredible damage.

The Ash of War itself increases your Dexterity, Strength, and base damage in general while applying Lightning damage to your attacks. The Lightning Ram Ash of War will eat through your Stamina as you use its roll move. It can be applied to any melee-type weapon, making it a must-have for every type of player.

Where to Get the Lightning Ash of War in Elden Ring

The Lightning Ash of War is found at the Atlus Plateau. More specifically, the area you want to be searching is southwest of Rampartside Path Site of Grace and northeast of Stormcaller Church. Once you are at Atlus Plateau, travel towards the center near the sword graveyard. You’ll know you are in the right place when you see lightning rams around you rolling every which way. You can leave the lightning rams be as that is not your target.

Be on the lookout for a Teardrop Scarab. This creature can easily be identified by looking for a round ball and a scarab behind it pushing it forward. Kill the Teardrop Scarab quickly before it burrows and hides from you. If you manage to do that (it’s not too hard), you will receive the Lightning Ram Ash of War.

