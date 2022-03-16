Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Players might find themselves at an impasse after defeating the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella in Elden Ring, and where to go next is a question that they might have pondered whilst in the presence of a giant skeleton sitting upon its throne, which is itself a phenomenon that could use some answers. But as for the question at hand, where players should head next after their encounter with the Dragonkin Soldier depends very much on the reasons as to why they came down to Ainsel, and what purposes they hoped to achieve in this underground region.

Where to Go Next After the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

In Elden Ring, a catch-all answer that could be given in regards to direction is the Demi-god boss located in the current or succeeding region of the Lands Between. In this particular instance, players could certainly go and tackle Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon if they’ve yet to do so, or the respective demi god bosses of Caelid or Leyndell. This is if the player’s interested in the prospect of progressing further with the story and becoming an Elden Lord.

However, to those who went to Ainsel that wanted more answers as to the nature of the region itself, or those who sought the Great Ghost Glovewort that is tucked away in a chest behind the Dragonkin Soldier so that they could upgrade their spirit ashes, it might be prudent for them to consider tackling the Carian Manor, which eventually leads to the Three Sisters where Ranni the Witch resides in her aptly named Rise.

Tackling the side quests that Ranni has to provide opens up various areas that would have been previously inaccessible, including the upper half of Ainsel River. This will provide closure to the type of player that enjoys a sense of finality with their explorations. Furthermore, it will allow these players with an inquisitive mind to traverse more regions above and below the soils of the Lands Between. Those new regions of course come with its array of armor sets, weapons, and sorceries that might prove to be a boon for a player’s future travels.

It also encompasses the interests of those with an inclination to use spirit ashes during their encounters with perilous enemies, as the regions that are accessed during the completion of Ranni’s tasks are plentiful with Ghost Gloveworts and Grave Gloveworts that’ll make for easy acquisition of the relevant upgrade materials. Not to mention the presence of powerful spirit ash that can be acquired during such travels, which they can easily upgrade with the Gloveworts.

No matter the decisions made by the player at the end of the day, there are many regions and dungeons to be found and traversed in the Lands Between of Elden Ring, and players very much have the affordances to continue down the paths they choose during their journeys. Considering Liurnia of the Lakes is where you’ll be after you ascend from the Ainsel River Well, however, perhaps starting with that is in your best interest.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.