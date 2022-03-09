It’s not hard to get lost in Elden Ring, especially after the fight with the Godskin Duo. After the fight, you’ll be in the middle of Crumbling Farum Azula and in need of a way out. In this guide, we’ll give you step by step what you’ll need to do to know where to go after beating Godskin Duo in Elden Ring.

Where to Go After Beating Godskin Duo

As mentioned previously, after you win the fight with Godskin Duo, you’ll be in the center of Crumbling Farum Azula. It may be difficult to know where to go since there isn’t a close Site of Grace and you definitely don’t want to die after defeating a boss. While you are in the area, you might want to snag the Drake Knight Armor before leaving. Here is what you’ll need to do to get out of Crumbling Farum Azula and get to safety.

The goal is to get to the nearest Site of Grace. To do that, travel through the north entrance and down the stairs. Turn left and jump down to the next platform. There will be enemies there, so be careful. After ignoring the enemies or killing them, go left down the stairs and straight. There will be another enemy in front of you, so dispatch it or ignore it. Head straight to the edge and jump onto the pillar below. If the jump seems too risky, you can take the path on your left around.

Continue north through the corridor and take the next right. There are a series of descending floating platforms that you need to jump to in order to get to the door on the left. Continue through the door and keep heading straight north. You’ll reach a small courtyard with a pretty tough enemy that you’ll need to take out. Continue past the concrete dragon and jump to the platform on the right. Jump to the slanted rooftop and climb up it towards the Site of Grace.

And just like that, you’re safe after defeating Godskin Duo and can now teleport to anywhere on the map. Depending on where the next adventure takes you, the choice is yours on where you go from here. For more Elden Ring guides, including boss help, strategy tips, item locations, and much more, check out our Elden Ring guides.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.