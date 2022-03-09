Elden Ring has a vast array of items to find and utilize, each with its own story and interesting designs. In between battling bosses and finding weapons across the lands. With the massive world for players to explore, it is common that you will find yourself discovering hidden areas and finding new paths every day of your playthrough. Notably, one such item that you may stumble across is the ‘Drawing Room Key’ which will allow you to unlock a particular room in the Volcano Manor for your character to be able to explore within it. This guide article will take you through the process of where to utilize the Drawing Room Key in Elden Ring.

Where To Use The Drawing Room Key In Elden Ring

The drawing room key can firstly be found by joining the Volcano Manor. Once you have done this, the ‘Drawing Room Key’ will be given to you by ‘Tanith’ and once you have it you can then proceed to utilize it in the place where it is for. This of course can still be found within the manor.

The key will unlock the Drawing Room among some other locked doors in the Manor and you can find the Drawing Room by going through the manor to the westward corridor then simply finding the door on the left side of the corridor for the Drawing Room. When you are at the door, you can use the drawing room key and you will now open the Drawing Room for your character to explore.

What Is Within The Drawing Room In Elden Ring

When you go into the Drawing Room, you will be able to find a few things. An example is you will be able to find both Diallos and Rya in the Drawing Room if you completed their questline through your playthrough. Furthermore, you can also find the ‘Recusant Finger’ in the Drawing Room and a letter for you to read.

