Every Program Advance in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Even for players who find themselves mastering old Mega Man titles, the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection has some difficult foes to face. These foes can be taken down by abusing powerful Program Advances, obtained by selecting a special sequence of battle chips. However, there are many of these to use, and remembering every single one can be very difficult. That’s why players should keep an eye on every Program Advance to be found in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection!

Every Program Advance and How to Use Them in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Each game has their own selection of Program Advances. No matter where they come from, they can be used to quickly obtain S Ranks and defeat powerful foes. While there are a few common ones, this article will cover every Program Advance based on the game they originated in. If you’re a fan of particular chips such as AirHocky or Vulcan, keep an eye out to see if those chips are part of a special Program Advance!

Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 1

Zeta Advance Allows the player to use the selected chips as much as they want over a 5-second period. Can only be activated by placing three identical chips in alphabetical order. Applies to Cannon, HiCannon, M-Cannon, Ratton1, Ratton2, Ratton3, Spreader, Arrow, Spear, and Lance.

Omega Advance Identical to the Zeta Advance, but allows the selected chips to be used over a 10-second period instead. Can only be activated by placing five identical chips in alphabetical order. Applies to all chips listed in the Zeta Advance section.

Beta Advance Allows the player to use the selected chips randomly six times in a row. Activated by selecting three different chips in order with identical codes. The orders are as follows: LilBomb B + CrosBomb B + BigBomb B Sword S + WideSwrd S + LongSwrd S ShokWave C + SoniWave C + Dynawave C Quake1 Q + Quake2 Q + Quake3 Q

Sigma Advance Identical to the Beta Advance, but allows the selected chips to be used nine times in a row. Follows the same ordering, but there must be five chips. As an example, Sword S + Sword S + WideSwrd S + WideSwrd S + LongSwrd S will create a valid Program Advance.

Other Special Program Advances PwrCannon Shotgun K + CrossGun K + Spreader K + M-Cannon K Creates a massive Spreader-like blast, dealing 200 damage. HvyStamp Gaia1 C + Gaia2 C + Gaia3 C + Quake3 C Teleports the player above one enemy to stomp them, dealing 400 damage. BgStrait GutsPnch B + IcePunch B + Dash B Fires a line of punches straight in front of the player, dealing 250 damage. BloodSuk Drain1 A + Drain2 A + Drain3 A + Wave A Fires syringes across all rows, impaling enemies in front of the player. Deals 200 damage and restores HP. Storm Typhoon G + Hurricane G + Cyclone G + Repair G Creates damaging tornados in the area in front of the player, dealing 200 damage.

Navi Program Advances Note: All Navi chips listed can be substituted for their alternate versions. For example, GutsMan1 will work just as well as GutsMan3 when activating GtsShoot. GtsShoot MetGuard G + Dash G + GutsMan G Summons GutsMan.EXE to throw MegaMan.EXE at an enemy, dealing 500 damage. LifeSavr Barrier R + AquaAura R + Roll R Summons Roll.EXE to heal the player while also granting a relatively long period of invincibility. 2xHero FtrSword B + KngtSwrd B + HeroSwrd B + ProtoMn B Summons ProtoMan.EXE to attack the enemy with repeated slashes and shots, dealing 400 damage.



Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 2

Starting with this game, chip codes are more widely available for different chips. If a chip’s code is not mentioned, that means there are multiple codes that can create the Program Advance. Just make sure they’re all the same, and don’t forget you can still substitute chips with * codes!

Returning Advances Cannon, HiCannon, M-Cannon, Ratton1, Ratton2 and Ratton3 retain their Zeta and Omega Advances. CannBall has been given a Zeta Advance and an Omega Advance, following the same alphabetical order and chip amount conditions. BgStrait has been renamed into Punch. It requires the same chips with the same ordering as before, but it now fires six punches in front of the player, dealing 80 damage with each hit. HvyStamp returns, now dealing 800 damage. Its activation requirement has been changed to Quake1, Quake2, and Quake3 in that order. GtsShoot returns with the same requirements as before. It now deals 400 damage. 2xHero returns, now requiring CustSwrd B, VarSwrd B, and Protoman B. It now deals 70 damage over 8 hits.

Replaced Advances Zeta Spreader and Omega Spreader have been replaced with H-Burst and M-Burst, respectively. They follow the same conditions for activation but create a constant Spreader explosion, dealing multiple hits of 100 damage. The Beta Advance for LilBomb, CrosBomb, and BigBomb has been replaced with UltraBmb. It requires all chips to be ordered in the same way as before, but different chip codes are available. It allows the player to throw a 400-damage bomb three tiles forward, hitting a 3×3 area. The Beta Advance for Sword, WideSwrd, and LongSwrd has been replaced with LifeSrd1. It requires all chips to be ordered in the same way as before, but different chip codes are available. It lets the player slice a 2×3 area in front of themselves, dealing 400 damage. The Program Advance can be upgraded into LifeSrd2 by putting FireSwrd, AquaSwrd, and ElecSwrd together in that order. It can also be upgraded into LifeSrd3 by putting FireBlde, AquaBlde, and ElecBlde together in that order. LifeSavr has been replaced with BigHeart. It requires Holy Panel R, Recovery 300 R, and Roll R in that order. It summons Roll.EXE to deal 300 damage to the enemy before recovering the player’s health.

Other Special Program Advances Curse CrsShld1 + CrsShld2 + CrsShld3 Sends 3 Curse Shields down the enemy’s area when successfully blocking an attack. Deals 500 damage. TimeBom+ TimeBom1 + TimeBom2 + TimeBom3 Creates an extra-powerful bomb in the opponents area that deals a 500-damage explosion after 3 seconds. Be aware that it can still be destroyed if you aren’t careful! PoisPhar PoisMask + PoisFace + Anubis Causes a purple version of PharoahMan.EXE to appear in front of the player. As long as it is active, poison will rapidly drain the opposing side’s HP. Gater Wind + Fan + GateMan Summons GateMan.EXE to throw various items at the enemy. Does 100 damage and hits 9 times in total. BodyGrd DropDown S + AntiDmg S + ShadowMan S Summons ShadowMan.EXE to fire 18 ninja stars at the enemy, each one dealing 100 damage. Darkness BassV3 X + AntiNavi X + Gospel X Summons Bass.EXE and Gospel to attack the enemy. Gospel attacks the area in front with its signature fire breath, scorching the front two columns of the enemy’s area. If they’re still alive, Bass will home in and attack the enemy with a powerful ground-shattering blow, hitting adjacent panels on their column. Both hits deal 3000 damage each. Any version of Gospel — FireGspl, AquaGspl, ElecGspl, or WoodGspl — can be used to complete the Program Advance. However, only BassV3 can be used. Bass and BassV2 will have no effect.



Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 3

Returning Advances The Zeta Advances for Cannon, HiCannon, and M-Cannon return. H-Burst, TimeBom+, and PoisPhar also return with no changes. LifeSrd1 returns, now simply called LifeSwrd. BodyGrd returns, though the requirements have changed. It now requires AntiDmg M, AntiNavi M, and Muramasa M. BigHeart and GtsShoot return, though their damage has changed. BigHeart now deals 50 damage over 9 hits and GtsShoot now deals 300 damage. 2xHero is now called DeuxHero. It has a stronger variant that retains the old 2xHero name and deals damage 10 times instead of 8. It requires Slasher B, CustSwrd B, VarSwrd B, and ProtoMan B in that order. Zeta Advances now exist for GutsPnch, GutStrgt, GutImpct, VarSwrd, Yo-Yo1, Yo-Yo2, Yo-Yo3, StepSwrd and StepCros. It follows the same 3-chip alphabetical code ordering as other Zeta Advances.

Replaced Advances LifeSrd2 has been replaced with ElemSwrd. It now requires FireSwrd, AquaSwrd, ElecSwrd, and BambSwrd in that order. It causes the player to automatically slash using each sword, dealing 150 damage with each hit. The Ratton-related Program Advances have all been replaced with HyperRat. It requires Ratton1, Ratton2, and Ratton3 in that order. It has the player throw a single rat, dealing 500 damage. Curse has been replaced with EverCrse. It has the same requirements as before, but it now creates a single Curse Shield to block attacks. When an attack is blocked, it will repeatedly attack the enemy 15 times, dealing 100 damage with each hit.

Other Special Program Advances BubSprd Bubbler E + Bub-V E + BublSide E Can also be activated with three Bubblers, Bub-Vs, or BublSides in alphabetical order. Fires a Spreader-style shot imbued with the Aqua element. Deals 300 damage. HeatSprd HeatShot J + Heat-V J + HeatSide J Can also be activated with three HeatShots, Heat-Vs, or HeatSides in alphabetical order. Fires a Spreader-style shot imbued with the Fire element. Deals 300 damage. EvilCut StepSwrd P + HeroSwrd P + StepCros P Causes MegaMan.EXE to step forward over two columns before hitting the enemy with each chip used in the Program Advance one after the other. Deals 150 damage with each hit. GelRain Requires 3 MetaGel chips in alphabetical order. Summons six MetaGels to steal panels from the enemy’s area. Deals 150 damage if a MetaGel lands on an enemy, but will not steal their panel as a result. MomQuake RockCube * + RockCube * + GodStone S Creates an earthquake, causing rocks to randomly drop on top of the opponent’s arena. Deals 200 damage with each hit. 500Barr Barrier + 100Barrier + 200Barrier Creates a barrier that can withstand 500 damage. PrixPowr Team1 * + Team2 * + BowlManV5, MistManV5, or KingManV5 Summons BowlMan.EXE who proceeds to fire six versions of MistMan.EXE across each row. KingMan.EXE then appears and jumps forward three panels, creating a damaging burst on adjacent panels. Each hit deals 300 damage. The BowlMan, MistMan, and KingMan chips can be substituted for each other, but they must all be V5. MstrStyl Salamndr * + Fountain * + Bolt * + GaiaBlad * Summons alternate forms of MegaMan.EXE in different styles. Each one will rapidly teleport in front of and behind enemies to attack them before finishing with an explosion that damages everything in the field. Deals 100 damage and hits 9 times.



Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 4

Returning Advances H-Burst, HeatSprd, BubSprd, and LifeSwrd (now called LifeSrd) all return with minimal changes. TimeBom+ returns, now requiring 3 TimeBomb chips in alphabetical code order. It deals 600 damage. BodyGrd returns with the same requirements, now only hitting 10 times. PoisPhar returns, now requiring DarkHole *, DarkLine *, and Anubis A in that order.

Replaced Advances The Zeta Advances for Cannon, HiCannon, and M-Cannon have been replaced with GigaCan1, GigaCan2, and GigaCan3 respectively. It has the same requirements, but now deals a single hit of 300, 400, or 500 damage depending on the version used.

Alphabetical Program Advances Note: As implied by the replaced Cannon Program Advance, all Zeta Advances have been replaced with these. This means they have the same requirements of three of the same chip in alphabetical code order, but the effect will go beyond simply using it multiple times across a 5-second period. SuprSpr1 (WideSht1), SuprSpr2 (WideSht2), SuprSpr3 (WideSht3) Launches three Aqua-element waves to hit all enemies in front of the player. SuprSpr1 does 60 damage with each wave, SuprSpr2 does 80 damage, and SuprSpr3 does 100 damage. FlmCros1 (FlmLine1), FlmCros2 (FlmLine2), FlmCros3 (FlmLine3) Creates a plus-shaped eruption of flames in front of the player. FlmCros1 does 300 damage, FlmCros2 does 400 damage, and FlmCros3 does 500 damage. BstFang1 (TwnFng1), BstFang2 (TwnFng2), BstFang3 (TwnFng3) Fires the TwnFng attack 8 times at once. BstFang1 does 50 damage with each hit, BstFang2 does 60 damage, and BstFang3 does 70 damage. MagShok1 (MagBolt1), MagShok2 (MagBolt2), MagShok3 (MagBolt3) Pulls enemies to the front row. If MegaMan.EXE is at the front row himself, he will damage enemies on the column in front of him. MagShok1 does 200 damage, MagShok 2 does 250 damage, and MagShok 3 does 300 damage. PitHoky1 (AirHoc1), PitHoky2 (AirHoc2), PitHoky3 (AirHoc3) Fires a hockey puck that bounces diagonally in the enemy’s area a total of 18 times. PitHoky1 deals 100 damage with each hit, PitHoky2 deals 150 damage, and PitHoky3 deals 200 damage. PitRng1 (Boomer1), PitRng2 (Boomer2), PitRng3 (Boomer3) Fires three boomerangs, with each one circling over the three rightmost columns. PitRng1 does 200 damage with each boomerang, PitRng2 does 250 damage, and PitRng3 does 300 damage.

Other Special Program Advances P.Driver GunSol1 G + GunSol2 G + GunSol3 G Causes two massive mirrors to appear in front of and behind the enemy as long as there are no obstacles blocking either one. The mirrors will fire invisibility-piercing beams of light, hitting the enemy 20 times for 40 damage each. Requires the player to avoid using too many Dark Chips, allowing MegaMan.EXE to take on a brighter shade of his usual colors. DarkNeo DarkLine * + BugChain * + Bass or BassAnly Summons Bass.EXE and Dark MegaMan.EXE. The latter fires Gospel’s head across all three rows a total of nine times while the former attacks the enemy’s back two columns with a massive blast of darkness. Deals 250 damage with each hit. Requires the player to have used many Dark Chips. This attack will be usable if MegaMan.EXE is a darker shade from his usual colors and if his emotion window shows a purple-tinted evil smile.



Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 5

Returning Advances LifeSrd returns with the same damage and requirements. It can also be used with Sword, WideBlde, and LongBlde in that order. GigaCan1, GigaCan2 and GigaCan3 return with the same requirements, now dealing 400, 500, and 600 damage respetively. SuprSpr1, SuprSpr2, and SuprSpr3 return with the same requirements, now dealing 100, 120, or 140 damage. H-Burst returns with the same requirements, now dealing only 50 damage with each hit. BodyGrd returns with the same requirements, now dealing only 70 damage with each hit. TimeBom+ returns, now requiring TimeBom1 H, TimeBom2 H, and TimeBom3 H in that order. PoisPhar returns, now requiring BugBomb A, Geddon3 A, and Anubis A in that order. P.Driver returns with the new name of PileDrvr. It requires two GunDelS3 D chips and DjangoSP or DjangoDS in that order. Now hits 10 times for 30 damage with each hit.

Replaced Advances The different versions of PitHoky have been consolidated into one, now simply requiring three AirHoc chips in alphabetical order. It has the same effects as PitHoky1. Yo-Yo returns as a single battle chip named YoYo with no stronger versions. Its new Program Advance is GreatYo and requires three YoYo chips in alphabetical order. It launches three yo-yos on all three rows, dealing 100 damage per hit.

Alphabetical Program Advances InfVulc1 (Vulcan1), InfVulc2 (Vulcan2), InfVulc3 (Vulcan3) Acts as a 20-damage Vulcan chip. InfVulc1 hits 20 times, InfVulc2 hits 24 times, and InfVulc3 hits 28 times. Boxer1 (FireHit1), Boxer2 (FireHit2), Boxer3 (FireHit3) Creates many FireHit attacks that appear randomly. Boxer1 deals 100 damage, Boxer2 deals 150 damage, and Boxer3 deals 200 damage. ShakPar1 (SpShake1), ShakPar2 (SpShake2), ShakPar3 (SpShake3) Causes 3 Satellites to appear from MegaMan.EXE’s side of the field, rapidly moving up and down as they cross each tile. ShakPar1 deals 80 damage per hit, ShakPar2 deals 110 damage, and ShakPar3 deals 140 damage. CacDanc1 (CactBal1), CacDanc2 (CactBal2), CacDanc3 (CactBal3) Drops numerous CactBal attacks onto and around enemies. CacDanc1 deals 30 damage per hit, CacDanc2 deals 40 damage, and CacDanc3 deals 50 damage.

Other Special Program Advances CsmoPris Astroid3 C + Astroid3 C + CosmMnSP or CosmMnDS Summons CosmoMan.EXE to create a portal before firing asteroids across all rows. Deals 60 damage and can hit anywhere from 6 to 9 times. WildBird Katana1 S + Katana1 S + LarkMnSP or LarkMnDS Summons LarkMan.EXE to fly across the field in an odd diagonal pattern. Deals 200 damage. Football MrkCan2 F + MrkCan2 F + GridMnSP or GridMnDS Summons GridMan.EXE to kick four footballs into the enemy field, dealing 180 damage and hitting four panels with each football. BigNoise Pulsar3 S + Pulsar3 S + ShadeMnSP or ShadeMnDS Summons ShadeMan.EXE to release a large beam of noise, hitting the panel in front of him plus the three columns beyond that. Deals 400 damage on top of piercing invisibility and paralyzing foes.



Program Advances in Megaman Battle Network 6

Returning Advances GreatYo and PitHoky return with minimal differences. PitHoky’s name is now PitHocky. GigaCan1, GigaCan2, and GigaCan3 return with the same requirements. Their damage has been reverted to 300, 400, and 500 respectively, but the attack now hits a 3×3 area around the targeted enemy. TimeBom+ returns, now requiring three TimeBom1, TimeBom2, or TimeBom3 chips in alphabetical code order. It deals 700 damage. H-Burst returns, now requiring three Spreadr1, Spreadr2, or Spreadr3 chips in alphabetical code order. It deals 60 damage with each hit. PoisPhar returns, now requiring two PoisSeed P chips and Anubis P in that order. BodyGrd returns, now requiring AntiNavi *, AntiSword *, and AntiDmg * in that order. Its damage has been reverted to 100 with each hit. Numerous iconic Program Advances from previous games return in new forms. As such, they will be included in their own section.

Replaced Advances The SuprSpr Program Advances have been consolidated into one, now simply requiring three WideSht chips in alphabetical order. Deals 150 damage. The different versions of Boxer have been replaced with FlmHook1, FlmHook2, and FlmHook3. These new Program Advances create two flaming fists that sweep across the enemy’s side of the field. FlmHook1 does 300 damage per hit, FlmHook2 does 350 damage, and FlmHook3 does 400 damage.

Alphabetical Program Advances WideBrn1 (FireBrn1), WideBrn2 (FireBrn2), WideBrn3 (FireBrn3) Creates a stream of flames in front of the player, hitting the panel in front of them and the two columns beyond it. WideBrn1 does 300 damage, WideBrn2 does 350 damage, and WideBrn3 does 400 damage. PwrWave1 (WaveArm1), PwrWave2 (WaveArm2), PwrWave3 (WaveArm3) Creates three shockwaves around MegaMan.EXE that travel forward to hit enemies across each row. PwrWave1 does 400 damage, PwrWave2 does 500 damage, and PwrWave3 does 600 damage.

Other Special Program Advances CornFsta Three CornSht1, CornSht2, or CornSht3 chips in alphabetical code order Creates random Wood element explosions in a 3×3 area in front of the user. Each hit deals 40 damage. ParaShl Three IronShl1, IronShl2, or IronShl3 chips in alphabetical code order Three shells appear from MegaMan.EXE’s side of the field, travelling as far as the fifth column before returning. Deals 350 damage with each hit. DestPuls ElcPuls1 + ElcPuls2 + ElcPuls3 Fires a T-shaped pulse of electricity in front of MegaMan.EXE. Deals 400 damage while piercing invisibility and causing numerous bugs to apply to the opponent. StreamHd Three AuraHed1, AuraHed2, or AuraHed3 chips in alphabetical code order Fires five Heady viruses across the player’s row, dealing 150 damage with each hit and piercing through enemies.

Referential Program Advances DblHero (2xHero Program Advance from the first Megaman Battle Network) WideBlde B + LongBlde B + ProtoMnSP Summons ProtoMan.EXE to attack the enemy with repeated slashes and shots. Hits 10 times for 60 damage with each hit. Darkness (Darkness Program Advance from Megaman Battle Network 2) VDoll F + VDoll F + Bass or BassAnly Summons Dark MegaMan.EXE to attack with Gospel’s flame breath. This is followed by Bass.EXE using a sword slash that mimics the DrkSword Dark Chip. Both hits deal 300 damage. Somewhat resembles the DarkNeo Program Advance as well, due to including Dark MegaMan.EXE. MstrCros (MstrStyl Program Advance from Megaman Battle Network 3) FireHit3 A + AquaNdl3 A + ElcPuls3 A + RskyHny3 A Summons different versions of MegaMan.EXE in his version-exclusive Cross forms. These forms rapidly attack the enemy from in front and behind before finishing off with a massive explosion that covers their area. Hits 6 times for 100 damage with each hit. SunMoon (RedSun and BlueMoon chips from Megaman Battle Network 4) Meteors R + Atk+30 * + Uninstll R Summons a red comet to fire five meteors at the panel that’s three columns ahead of MegaMan.EXE. The comet then turns blue and fires a high-damage laser that pierces invisibility before turning red and crashing into the enemy. The small meteors deal 40 damage each while the final two hits deal 200 damage each. TwinLdrs (LeaderR chip from Megaman Battle Network 5) ColonelSP + AntiNavi * + Protoman * or ProtoManSP + AntiNavi * + Colonel * Summons ProtoMan.EXE and Colonel.EXE. The former starts the attack by slashing the enemy and the latter finishes it with an X-shaped slash. Each hit deals 200 damage. CrosOver (References the various Boktai chips found across the series) Django + DjangoV2 + DjangoV3 Summons Django to join MegaMan.EXE. They appear on each side of the enemy to fire off buster shots and the GunDelSol beam before attacking with a combined sword slash. Can deal around 920 damage on a single target if lined up correctly. Originally, this Program Advance was only available in Japan. The Legacy Collection allows players worldwide to try it out, though!



This is every Program Advance you can find in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection. Some are more useful than others, while certain advances will get you through early-game battles with incredible ease. Try to get every single one at least once in your playthroughs of each title!