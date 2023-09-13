Fae Farm Fertilizers: What They Do and How to Get Them

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your crops can offer something totally cool and special with the right fertilizers in Fae Farm. From an increase in crop yield to changing your crops overnight, these have some big benefits. If you’re wondering exactly what the fertilizers do and how to get them, we’ll break it down for you here.

Fertilizer Types and Benefits

Each of the fertilizers available has a very different effect on the crops. You’ll need to decide based on if you’re looking for a rare crop, need a crop quickly, or would like a lot of the crop.

Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer – This can change your plant into a plant that only grows during another season or a Fae plant depending on the type of soil you have it planted in.

– This can change your plant into a plant that only grows during another season or a Fae plant depending on the type of soil you have it planted in. Zippy Fertilizer – Get your crops to grow at least one day more quickly, if not faster.

– Get your crops to grow at least one day more quickly, if not faster. Bounteous Fertilizer – Receive a higher number of crops when they’re ready to be harvested.

Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer

As shown above, the Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer will change which crop you are growing based on the soil type you have it in. In the beginning you will only be able to plant turnips, cauliflower, and beans. Once your farming is level 10 you unlock potato seed, at 15 you get corn, and at 20 you get peppers. This is how these work with the fertilizer on Fae, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter respectively:

Turnips – Frost beet, radish, carrot, beet, fennel

Cauliflower – Flame heart, asparagus, artichoke, red cabbage, broccoli

Bean – Magic bean, sugar pea, eggplant, pumpkin, acorn squash

Potato – Azure spud, leek, onion, garlic, jewel yam

Corn – Candy corn, rice, wheat, oats, rye

Pepper – Crystal pepper, cucumber, tomato, tomatillo, chili pepper

Your almanac, the book icon on the pause menu, will give you more information about which plants will turn into what and their growing season. Just plant the appropriate plant on the soil for the crop you want and apply the fertilizer and you’ll have entirely new crops!

Fae Farming Evolved Side Quest

Your first introduction to fertilizers in Fae Farm is through the Fae Farming Evolved side quest you receive from Jeremiah. When you cross the bridge on the left side of your farm and stay on the track, you’ll run straight into the farmer wearing a straw hat. He challenges you to apply one Bounteous Fertilizer on your crops and report back. In return, he gives you 500 Florin. In my case, when I accepted this mission, I had a full backpack and wasn’t given the fertilizer. If this happens to you, you can follow our steps below to purchase or create the fertilizer and use it instead, and your quest will still track.

How To Get Fertilizer in Fae Farm

To purchase fertilizer, you can go to Holly on the right side of the vendors’ booths in the Town Center. Speak to her and select Open Shop and you’ll see the fertilizers in green, gold, and purple bags. You will need to be farming level 3 to use any of them and they will each cost 35 Florin, except the Magic Crop Swap which is 50.

To make your own fertilizer you must have a Garden Bench crafted using these resources:

3 Oak Lumber (requires Lumber Station)

15 Clay

15 Silt

Once you have the station created, you can make your own fertilizer out of the following ingredients:

Zippy Fertilizer – 1 Mulch, 1 Bug Juice, 1 Sand Dollar

Bounteous Fertilizer – 1 Mulch, 1 Flutter Dust, 1 Coral

Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer – 1 Mulch, 1 Frog Sweat, 1 Ammonite

To get the Bug Juice, Flutter Dust, and Frog Sweat you will need the two conservatories — the Lowlands Critter Conservatory and the Fae Critter Conservatory. These ingredients come from placing various critters in the appropriate Conservatory.

