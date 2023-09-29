Fae Farm Saltwater Mines Guide | All Seals, Resources, and Materials

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Saltwater Mines are the first dungeon in Fae Farm, a 25-floor gauntlet that will provide you with the ores and resources required to make important tool upgrades while you stuff your wallet with some extra money along the way. Dungeon progression can be confusing for a new Fae Farm player who isn’t used to its Seal system yet, and it can be difficult to delve too deep into the Saltwater Mines if you aren’t prepared with the right tools and adequate food to power your trek.

Once you’ve gotten the hang of the Saltwater Mines, you can easily earn hundreds of Florins per day without breaking a sweat. You’ll also be able to provide your friends and sweethearts with polished gems that will boost your relationship score a ton. Here’s everything you need to know about the Saltwater Mines in Fae Farm.

All Saltwater Mines Seals

There are 25 floors of the Saltwater Mines. To save your progress as you move deeper into the mine, you need to place the corresponding Seal into the Pedestals at the start of each floor. To prepare, here are all the Seals you’ll need for each floor of the Saltwater Mines:

Floor Seal 1 Copper Seal 2 Copper Seal 3 Copper Seal 4 Copper Seal 5 Hammered Copper Seal 6 Hammered Copper Seal 7 Hammered Copper Seal 8 Hammered Copper Seal 9 Engraved Copper Seal 10 Engraved Copper Seal 11 Engraved Copper Seal 12 Engraved Copper Seal 13 Iron Seal 14 Iron Seal 15 N/A 16 Iron Seal 17 Hammered Iron Seal 18 Hammered Iron Seal 19 Hammered Iron Seal 20 Hammered Iron Seal 21 Engraved Iron Seal 22 Engraved Iron Seal 23 Engraved Iron Seal 24 Engraved Iron Seal 25 N/A

In total, you’ll need 4 of every Seal with the exception of Iron Seals, which you only need 3 of. Floor 15 is unlocked with Cleo’s Key, and the final 25th floor is automatically unlocked once you arrive. You don’t need Seals for those floors.

Saltwater Mines Ores and Gems

The main reason you’re going into the Saltwater Mines is to collect rare resources, minerals, and gems, so it’s best to have a game plan and know where things are before you start your day. The Saltwater Mines are home to Copper and Iron Ore, but the gemstones are the real valuables.

Resource Floor Copper Ore 2-15 Iron Ore 10-24 Rough Citrine 5-12 Rough Peridot 9-15 Rough Aquamarine 15-21 Rough Topaz 21-24

Stone, Silt, and Coal can be found on every floor of the Saltwater Mines, so there’s no need to worry if you’re running low on those. If you have the right floors unlocked, you can repeatedly teleport back and run through the same sections over and over to farm various ores or gemstones.

Since each floor is randomly generated, the amount of ore and gemstones will be different each time. Pay attention to the teleport menu when choosing your floor; it will tell you which resources are abundant and which are scarce in each part of the dungeon.

Saltwater Mines Enemy Locations

Of course, the Saltwater Mines aren’t a peaceful place. There are multiple types of enemies that drop various resources when defeated. You may also need to find specific enemy types for quests, so this chart will show you where to find them all.

Enemy Floors Items Dropped Dreckison 4-24 Iron Ore, Copper Ore Tresroar 5-24 Stone, Oak Log, Beech Log Octowheel 8-24 Copper Ore, Oak Log, Beech Log, Small Whirlwind Potion Sinker 12-24 Iron Ore Cannot 16-24 Copper Ore, Iron Ore, Coal

Enemies can appear on any floor after their initial debut. Enemy placement and types are randomly generated, so you may have to keep changing floors if you’re searching for a specific foe.

