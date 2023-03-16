Image: Bethesda Softworks Image: Bethesda Softworks Are you looking for the best Fallout 76 Black Titanium farm locations? Unfortunately, black Titanium is a scarce crafting item needed to make higher-level Power Armor, mods, and to repair the Cultist Blade. The good news is you’ll have some time to build up to the point where you can make Power Armor and mods for it, as you’ll need to wait until you reach Level 25. Once you get to Level 25, you will need it as the Power Armor crafting abilities will become available after completing a quest to earn you the blueprint to craft the Power Armor Station. Fallout 76 Black Titanium Farm Locations The two best ways to farm Black Titanium in Fallout 76 are by locating and obtaining Black Titanium ore from mining nodes and by killing Mole Miners. We have provided the two best locations to complete both objectives. Related: The Best Fallout 76 Fiber Optic Farm Locations Black Titanium Workshop Location in Fallout 76 Image: Bethesda Softworks

The best place to farm Black Titanium is the Gorge Junkyard Workshop shown in the above map. This is the only workshop where you can farm Black Titanium at. Follow these instructions on how to claim a Workshop and excavate the resources to get loads of Black Titanium fast. Remember to use a Mineral Extractor to increase the yield you find. Here are two other suitable locations to get Black Titanium outside of the Gorge Junkyard Workshop:

Hornwright Industrial Headquarters: One unit of Black Titanium Ore can be found in the basement of this location.

One unit of Black Titanium Ore can be found in the basement of this location. U-Mine-It! Vending Machines: You can also purchase Black Titanium Ore from the vending machines found at the Rusty Pick in Welch and the Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant.

Mole Miner Locations in Fallout 76

Image: Bethesda Softworks

In the meantime, you can harvest Black Titanium from several places. The first is at the Blackwater Mine and other mining areas where you find the Mole Miners. These enemies will drop Miner Suit Scrap. The Miners themselves aren’t particularly difficult. You’ll encounter numerous variations of the enemy, and they go up to level 40. You can encounter Mole Miners early in Fallout 76 if you head to the Blackwater Mine in Savage Divide. When you scrap this item, you will receive Black Titanium.

