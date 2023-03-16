Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Location

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you looking for all Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Locations so you can find, kill, and loot them? Unfortunately, you will only find Sheepsquatch, one-star Legendary creatures, during specific events and assault-type random encounters, making them difficult to locate. This means they are tough to find, and you will need to go out of your way if you are looking to loot one of their items or kill them for a quest. However, here are all Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Locations so you can find them easily when needed.

Where to Find Sheepsquatch Fallout 76

Here are Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch locations during the following events:

Event: Free Range: Two Sheepsquatches appear as the final boss fight for this event.

Two Sheepsquatches appear as the final boss fight for this event. Event: Primal Cuts: A Prime Sheepsquatch will appear as the final boss fight for this event.

A Prime Sheepsquatch will appear as the final boss fight for this event. Event: Project Paradise: An Alpha Sheepsquatch will appear as the final boss fight for this event if Habitat A receives the most items deposited.

Sheepsquatches may also appear as assault-type random encounters, with each encounter taking about 10 to 30 minutes to respawn again if you want to farm them. Here are the following assault-type random encounter locations, broken down by region:

Welch (Ash Heap region): You may locate a Sheepsquatch as you use the road to leave town. This encounter location is closest to the house where you found an Overseer Holotape.

You may locate a Sheepsquatch as you use the road to leave town. This encounter location is closest to the house where you found an Overseer Holotape. Creekside Sundew Grove: Located in the Cranberry Bog region.

Located in the Cranberry Bog region. Overgrown Sundew Grove: Located in the Cranberry Bog region.

Located in the Cranberry Bog region. Sparse Sundew Grove: Located in the Cranberry Bog region.

Located in the Cranberry Bog region. Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies: Located in the Mire region.

Located in the Mire region. Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 (Savage Divide region): You may encounter them west of this location on top of the high cliff found here.

You may encounter them west of this location on top of the high cliff found here. Monorail Elevator (Savage Divide region): You may encounter Sheepsquatch north of this location.

You may encounter Sheepsquatch north of this location. Scenic Overlook (Savage Divide region): You may encounter Sheepsquatch Southwest of this location.

You may encounter Sheepsquatch Southwest of this location. Top of the World (Savage Divide region): You must use for Rose’s Syringer during Flavors of Mayhem.

You must use for Rose’s Syringer during Flavors of Mayhem. Vault 96 (Savage Divide region): You may encounter Sheepsquatch to the Southwest of this location sitting on the edge of a cliff found here.

Sheepsquatches can drop the following loot items when slain:

Large Sheepsquatch Horn

Mysterious Quill

Mysterious Fur

Sheepsquatch Meat

Sheepsquatch Skull

