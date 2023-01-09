Are you wondering what you lose when you die in Fallout 76? Whether you die because of an AI enemy or another player in PvP combat, you will leave some items behind, just like other Fallout games and MMOs. So is it worth it for you to respawn and pick up these items? Before answering that question, we must first tell you what items are dropped upon death and what you will hold onto. Here is everything you need to know about what you lose when you die in Fallout 76.

What Do You Lose When You Die In Fallout 76?

All the Junk items you have on your person will be dropped upon death. They will be left in a small paper bag that you can collect again after you respawn. You will be given the option to respawn at the exact location or another Point of Interest, like your camp, if available to you.

Once you respawn, you can head back to your death location marked on the map with a skull to retrieve your items. However, players in the game can also pick up those items. Fortunately, your bigger ticket items like weapons will not be dropped when you die.

So long as someone doesn’t pick up the items or you don’t log out before retrieving them, these items in the paper bag will remain in the world for you to get for the rest of your game. Respawn close by your dropped items and then head to the paper bag to put them back in your inventory.

Even though the items dropped when you die are considered “Junk,” they play a significant role in Fallout 76 and can be pretty valuable in crafting. Junk items can be scrapped for materials that can be used to craft items at your camp.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023