FF XIV Free Mounts/Minions: How to Get Materiel Container 3.0 and 4.0

Final Fantasy XIV now has had the long-awaited expansion Endwalker launch recently for the experience. The Final Fantasy XIV community has been indulging itself in everything new the game has to offer. New and old players alike are making their way through the quests and levelling up while taking in the magnificent atmosphere that the experience always has had. New purchasable items in the Grand Company are making their impact on the communities senses with players flocking to try and pick them up as soon as possible with the offer of free mounts and minions all held within new materiel containers 3.0, and 4.0. This guide will take you through the process of how to get Material Container 3.0 and 4.0 in Final Fantasy XIV and what they are.

What Materiel Containers 3.0 and 4.0 are in Final Fantasy XIV

The new Materiel Containers are tied to specific expansions and their respective mounts and minions. Notably, Materiel Container 3.0 contains a random minion or mount that was first introduced in ‘A Realm Reborn’ or the ‘Heavensward’ expansion. Materiel Container 4.0 on the other hand contains a random mount or minion introduced in Stormblood instead.

There is a vast and diverse number of mounts and minions that can be obtained from these containers so getting some of them purchased as soon as possible will see you reaping all the great rewards of exquisite mounts and minions from them if you’re looking for a fancy new mount to take on your way to the new raid.

How to Get Materiel Containers 3.0 and 4.0

There is a few people to get the new Materiel Containers from. Materiel Containers can be bought from Flame Quartermaster, Serpent Quartermaster, and the Storm Quartermaster. Each Quartermaster will sell you the containers for 20,000 respective seals. E.G Flame Seals etc.

The Flame Quartermaster can be found in Ul’dah within the Steps of Nald, the Serpent Quartermaster can be found in New Gridania, and the

Storm Quartermaster can be found in the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks.

Once you have bought the containers, you will be able to use them and obtain any of the mounts and minions that it will unlock for you. You may be wondering how to obtain the seals you need to purchase the containers, here is how to obtain them.

How to get Flame, Serpent, or Storm Seals

Seals can be earned by completing a range of activities. For example, completing ‘FATEs’ will net you the illustrious seals and even completing Grand Company Hunting Logs. Furthermore, particular quests and Duty Roulette will also give you seals for their completion. Finally, things like Grand Company Leves and ‘Expert and Provision Missions’ will also give you seals to collect.

Once you have begun your journey in collecting the seals, you will be able to save them up in order to afford the Materiel Containers and give you a chance at getting a mount or minion sooner rather than later for your character.

Will you be collecting Materiel Containers and playing through the new patches and updates this month?

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.