FFXIV Fisher Leveling Guide (1-90)

Final Fantasy XIV players always work on various jobs to level if like myself they enjoy experiencing everything the game has to offer and Fisher is one of the jobs that is excellent for relaxing in the world.

This article will take you through a full leveling guide for Fisher in Final Fantasy XIV with some tips and tricks for getting your level up quicker.

Best Way to Level Fisher in Final Fantasy XIV

After you’ve logged into a server, got your Fisher job unlocked, and have some bait, you will be ready to start the leveling process. For those unsure how to obtain the Fisher job, you first have to visit N’nmulika in Limsa Lominsa. She is the Fishermen’s Guild receptionist and can be found at X:7.8, Y: 14.3 in the city.

The unlock quest is specifically named “Way of the Fisher” which you can get from her. Before getting into the main leveling strategies, having your character on a Preferred world for the Fisher leveling is extremely helpful as you will receive double XP from every source until you are level 80.

Fisher Leveling Strategy 1-20

In my opinion, one of the easiest methods for leveling to 20 is by completing fisher job-specific Levequests throughout the world. These reward a great deal of experience points and for a starting Fisher, your level will skyrocket up before you know it.

An example of where to get Fisher Levequests is Wyrkholsk at the Red Rooster Stead in Lower La Noscea found at X:31.4, Y: 20. These will set you on your way to gaining more levels. Generally fishing in water bodies and simply completing these quests will be the simplest way for 1-20.

Fisher Leveling Strategy 20-40

Once you have gotten a great bearing on how the Fisher job works after reaching level 20, you can continue onwards with your path up to 90. For the next chunk of levels, I still recommend completing some Levequests but you can also combine these with using Commercial Survival Manuals bought from Scrip Exchange vendors for example.

The survival manuals will give you a 150% experience boost for around 18 hours so they can be highly effective for when fishing generally and completing the Levequest requirements.

Fisher Leveling Strategy 40-60

Up next is where things start to take a little longer to progress with the levels. The Diadem is your best option for leveling at this stage. You don’t need to do anything specific within the Diadem but you can fish generally and there is a lot to catch meaning easier experience. Of course, you may want to use a Survival Manual or some food for an exp boost.

Alternatively, you could do some Ocean Fishing instead if you prefer which can be played by going to the Limsa Lominsa docks and waiting for a fishing run to commence. You will need to sign yourself up for the next ship which can be done by speaking to Dryskthota (X: 3, Y: 12.7) on the docks.

Fisher Leveling Strategy 60-90

Finally, for the last push to 90, I always would say to focus on Ocean Fishing as the runs always are very effective at rewarding you with a lot of experience if you are successfully catching fish. Plus, sometimes when Ocean Fishing you will encounter a “Spectral Current” which is incredible for gathering even more fish and more experience points.

Now that you know the best way to level Fisher in Final Fantasy XIV, you can prepare your bait and dive back into the waters with your line to make those catches.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024