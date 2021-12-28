FFXIV Heavensturn 2022: Start Date, Free Items, and More

The time to ring in the New Year is quickly approaching.

December 28th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

FFXIV-Havensturn-Banner

It may seem weird to say the New Year has been delayed. But for Final Fantasy XIV‘s Heavensturn event that is just the case. Much like patch 6.01, Havensturn will also be receiving a slight delay from its regularly scheduled release window. This delay will give people time to experience all Endwalker has added to the game so far, including the new raid.  A couple of new event items will be accompanying the return of Heavensturn.  Some items from the previous year’s Heavensturn are also returning alongside the new items. Let’s go over when you can expect Final Fantasy XIV‘s Heavensturn event to return and what it will bring with it?

When does Heavensturn begin?

Heavensturn will be returning to Final Fantasy XIV a few days after the conclusion of the Starlight Celebration on the 31st. This means the event will begin on January 5th following the release of patch 6.05 on the 4th. This release date will give players plenty of time to finish up the new raid and prepare themselves for the Savage version of the raid which is coming with patch 6.05.

What items can you get?

While previous year’s items will be put up for sale on the Mogstation on the 31st, this year’s free items will require you to complete the short questline associated with the event. This year’s items are a helmet with two variations and a nice wall divider for housing.  The helmets are samurai-style headwear that features a tiger head on the top. The wall divider is similar to many far eastern designs and also features a drawing of a tiger in a mountain range.

FFXIV-Havensturn-Rewards

In order to acquire both of these items, you will need to complete the event questline that beings in Limsas Lominsa’s Upper Decks. The NPC for this event is in the same location many other event NPCs are which is the town square of the Upper Decks. You can find the square at X:11.5 Y:13.9, or just to the southeast of Maelstrom’s main building. The event quest lines are normally not that long but if you do end up getting stuck make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Final Fantasy XIV Level Checker Mount FFXIV Chi FATE: How to Get the Level Checker Mount
The Level Checker mount is one of the rarest items in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and players must complete the...
Attack of the Fanboy
Final Fantasy XIV Pandaemonium Raid- How to Start the Pandaemonium Raid in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Endwalker's raid is finally here.
Attack of the Fanboy
Final Fantasy XIV Pandaemonium Raid- Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.01 Patch Notes
Pandaemonium has arrived.
Attack of the Fanboy
FFXIV Endwalker Hunt FFXIV Endwalker Hunt Guide: How to Unlock, Rewards, and More
Check out how to unlock hunts in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, their rewards, and more
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy