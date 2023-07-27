FFXVI Nine of Knives Hunt Location: Where is the Jaw in Dhalmekia?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI has numerous side quests and hunts for you to undertake but some of the locations for these marks can take some time to find, such as for the Nine of Knives hunt. It involves you going to “The Jaw” but some players may be unfamiliar with where that is because you don’t spend much time there. This article will take you through where the Jaw is for the Nine of Knives hunt location in Final Fantasy XVI.

Nine of Knives Hunt Location in Final Fantasy XVI

I recommend fast traveling to “The Jaw” obelisk, which is found in the south of The Dhalmekian Republic region — the bottom left of the overworld map. When you have arrived at the Obelisk, you won’t have to walk too far before you run into the hunt target. Follow the road that goes up through the area and close to directly in the center of the road will be the Nine of Knives.

In terms of the battle itself with the enemy, I highly recommend stocking up on potions before you start this encounter. The Nine of Knives can start to deplete your health very quickly if you’re not careful so having back-ups of potions on you can be vital to success. Along with this, be sure to try and parry the attacks of the Nine of Knives since this will give you ample window to cause more stagger on the target.

Rewards for the Nine of Knives Hunt in Final Fantasy XVI

The general reward for the Nine of Knives hunt is 10,500 Gil and then 30 Renown so you make a nice tidy amount from this hunt. The large amount of Renown is especially useful for those of you (like me) who are trying to gather as much renown as possible while progressing the story. There are also other materials you earn from the hunt which have been listed below for you.

Two Meteorite

25x Wyrrite

Now that you know where to find the Nine of Knives in The Jaw, you can head to the location and stop this killer from causing any more chaos in the region.

