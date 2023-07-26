FFXVI Soul Stingers Hunt Location: Where to Find the Fields of Corava

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI has numerous Nototorius Marks to undertake and the Soul Stingers is one of these hunts that you can go on, although trying to find the Fields of Corava can be a task in itself. The Soul Stingers are a Rank C mark, but they are still highly worth tracking down. This article will take you through where to find the Soul Stingers within the Fields of Corava in Final Fantasy XVI.

Fields of Corava Location for the Soul Stingers Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best Obelisk to fast travel to for this hunt is “The Jaw” and from there you can make your way up to near the Doeznov Terraces — where the pools of blue are. When you reach the point where all of the paths split off, turn to the right and follow the path down past “The Sickle” and eventually you will reach the Fields of Corava. Make your way to the far back wall to find the Soul Stingers in the area marked on the map above.

The place where you find the Soul Stingers will have a rocky outcrop outlooking a beautiful view: there is also a house at this location so it makes it an easy find. The Soul Stingers won’t give you too much hassle to battle, just be sure to dodge a lot and attempt to parry them when they attack. They are very quick and aggressive in attacks so I have found abilities such as Heatwave are your best friend to deal damage back.

Rewards for the Soul Stingers Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

You will receive 5500 Gil and 10 Renown for completing the Soul Stingers hunt. However, as extra rewards, you also get many crafting materials. These are all listed below for you so you know what you can be expecting when you complete the encounter.

50x Sharp Fang

20x Bloody Hide

10x Magicked Ash

Now that you know where to find the Soul Stingers, you can head back to The Dhalmekian Republic and put a stop to the Soul Stingers!

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023