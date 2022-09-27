FIFA 23 Aiming Tips: How to Aim Shots and Score More Goals

In FIFA 23, knowing what kind of shots to choose and then performing them perfectly is a must if you plan on staying ahead on the scoreboard. But how can you aim your shots on FIFA 23, and more importantly, how can you do it efficiently? Now, in order to allow you to bring the most out of your team, no matter if you are a casual player or someone who wants to be the best on FUT, here’s how to perform aimed shots on FIFA 23.

How to Perform Aim Shots on FIFA 23

You can perform aimed shots on FIFA 23 by pressing or holding the shot button while also pointing the left stick in a specific direction. It’s important to point out that you can aim all kinds of shots by following the same principle. For example, you can perform aimed finesse shots by holding the left stick in a specific direction while holding or pressing both R1 and Circle (PS4/PS5) or RB and B (Xbox consoles). To increase your precision while shooting is recommended that you stop running before starting the motion, as doing so will allow you to perfectly place the ball on the net, as well as dislocate the keeper.

You can check out how to perform all types of aimed shots in FIFA 23 below:

Aimed Shot: Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction. Aimed Timed Shot: Press Circle/B two times while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

Press Circle/B two times while holding the left stick in a specific direction. Aimed Low Shot : Tap Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

: Tap Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction. Aimed Finesse Shot: Press or hold R1/RB + Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

Press or hold R1/RB + Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction. Aimed Chip Shot: Press or hold L1/LB + Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

Press or hold L1/LB + Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction. Aimed Power Shot: Hold R1/RB + L1/LB and then press Circle/B while holding the left stick in a specific direction.

It is also important to point out that dribbling or performing a fake shot/pass before actually shooting is a great way to clear the way, so don’t forget to check out how to fake a shot in FIFA 23, as well as how to perform a step over in the game.

FIFA 23 is set to be available on early access right now and will be officially released on September 30, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.