Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.35 is finally here, which means a whole new relic weapon quest chain to grind. The new Eureka-esque Bozjan Southern Front has also been added, as well as the next stage for the crafter and gather versions of a relic, the Skysteel Tools. It’s a sizeable patch at the end of the day, and the new Save the Queen relics look to be a grind. If you weren’t here for Final Fantasy 14’s Atma grind during A Realm Reborn then rejoice: you now get to know what that was like (you poor, poor bastards). Listed below are the full patch notes for update 5.35 to Final Fantasy 14. Anything with a question marks for a title is that way to avoid spoilers. Square is gonna Square, what can I say? Final Fantasy 14 Update 5.35 Patch Notes Quests

New side story quests have been added.

Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr

Where Eagles Nest

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:6.4 Y:5.7)

Marsak

Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty,” and have completed the quests “The Bozja Incident” and “Fire in the Forge.”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “Where Eagles Nest.”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

???

???

Players must first complete the quest “???”

Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr (Resistance Weapons)

A Sober Proposal

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:5.5 Y:5.3)

Stressed Soldier

Players must first progress to the relevant stage of the quest “Where Eagles Nest.”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9)

Zlatan

Players must first complete the quest “A Sober Proposal.”

???

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9)

Zlatan

Players must first complete the quest “???”

Skysteel Tools

In Everyone’s Best Interests

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80

Foundation (X:7.9 Y:10.6)

Neillemard

Players must first complete the quest “Work It Harder, Make It Better.”

???

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80

Foundation (X:7.9 Y:10.6)

Nimie

Players must first complete the quest “In Everyone’s Best Interests.”

???

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80

Foundation (X:7.9 Y:10.6)

Nimie

Players must first complete the quest “???”

New chapters have been added to New Game+.

Chapters will be unlocked after completing certain quests.

A Realm Reborn

A Realm Reborn – Part 1

A Realm Reborn – Part 2

A Realm Reborn – Part 3

A Realm Reborn – Part 4

A Realm Reborn – Part 5

A Realm Reborn – Part 6

* Replayable content will not include main scenario quests as they appeared prior to revisions made in Patch 5.3.

* A Realm Reborn – Part 1 does not include tutorials that appear immediately after beginning the game. Furthermore, introductory quests will differ based on your starting city.

The requirements for New Game+ have been adjusted.

Before After After completing the main scenario quest “Heavensward,” speak with the wistful whitebeard in western Thanalan (X:12.0 Y:14.0). After completing the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon,” speak with the wistful whitebeard in western Thanalan (X:12.0 Y:14.0).

Housing

Wards 22 through 24 have been added to all residential districts.

A total of three wards have been added to all residential districts, each of which includes a subdivision. An apartment building has also been added to each ward, with a second apartment building available in each subdivision.

* Purchasing of plots and relocation of estates is available to both free companies and individual players.

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

Entries that did not win have also been selected to serve as new furnishings.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

The following additions have been made to Triple Triad:

New cards have been added.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

Miscellaneous

A new emote has been added.

New hairstyles have been added.

The Bozjan southern front has been added.

The Bozjan southern front is a new instanced encounter wherein players assist the Bozjan Resistance in reclaiming their homeland from the IVth Imperial Legion.

Up to 72 players can join a single instance, taking part in various large-scale encounters, as well as more challenging player-limited ones. Read on and learn how you can play a part in earning victory for the Bozjan Resistance.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 71 Item Level Requirement – Party Size Eight players Time Limit 180 minutes

Requirements

Entering the Bozjan Southern Front

Players can enter the Bozjan southern front by speaking with Sjeros at Gangos (X:5.5 Y:5.4). If entering as a party, the leader must speak with the NPC.

Forming Parties

Unlike other instanced areas, the Bozjan southern front allows the use of party functions such as inviting party members, disbanding the party, and leaving the party without exiting the instance.

* Please note that if you enter the Bozjan southern front as a member of a party, even if you leave it while within the Bozjan southern front, you will be returned to the party upon exiting the instance.

Level Sync

All forays in the Bozjan southern front are level synced, with character levels adjusted to 80, and all equipment adjusted to item level 430. Furthermore, materia bonuses will be ignored, regardless of the item level of gear affixed with materia.

* Actions requiring job quest completion will remain inaccessible if their associated quests have not been completed.

Earning Experience

Players who have yet to reach level 80 will earn experience points commensurate with their job level.

Changing Classes and Jobs

You may change between Disciple of War and Magic classes and jobs level 71 or above. Note, however, that you cannot change classes or jobs during combat or when participating in a critical engagement.

Mounts

Players are free to ride mounts at any time after entering the instance.

* Please note that mounts cannot fly.

Enemies

Enemies encountered on the Bozjan southern front will have an icon next to their name denoting their strength. The larger the number on this icon, the more powerful the enemy. Especially dangerous enemies will bear a unique icon with no number.

Mettle and Resistance Rank

Mettle

By participating in battles on the Bozjan southern front, players earn mettle. After earning sufficient mettle, players can speak with the Resistance commander to increase their Resistance rank.

* Please note that mettle cannot be earned by fighting enemies outside of skirmishes and critical engagements.

Resistance Rank

Resistance rank is a representation of your reputation on the Bozjan southern front. As your rank increases, the Resistance’s front line will advance, allowing you to explore new areas on the southern front.

Current Resistance rank and mettle earned can be viewed at any time via the HUD.

Penalties

After reaching Resistance rank 5, players will begin to lose mettle upon being incapacitated. Players will also lose mettle if they return to the encampment or leave the instance without being revived.

* Resistance rank cannot go down from losing mettle.

Encounters on the Bozjan Southern Front

Players must assist the soldiers of Bozja by participating in skirmishes and critical engagements. Contributions to these battles will earn players the following rewards:

Mettle

Allagan tomestones (For jobs at level 80)

Experience points (For jobs below level 80)

Victory in these battles is essential to pushing the front line forward and ultimately routing the imperial forces.

Skirmishes

These battles appear throughout the instance, and can be joined by any number of players. Most skirmishes are commenced randomly in the field, with some being triggered by the defeat of certain enemies.

Critical Engagements

These battles are triggered by the defeat of certain enemies or victory in skirmishes, allowing only a limited number of combatants.

Critical engagements do not require you to be present in the field to participate. Instead, players must request deployment via the Resistance Recruitment window.

Joining Critical Engagements

Once battle has commenced, critical engagements will appear in the Resistance Recruitment window. There, players can confirm whether the Resistance is enlisting more combatants to join the fray, the maximum number of participants, as well as the time remaining for the encounter.

Critical engagements take place in three phases:

1. Registration

Players will have one minute after a critical engagement has been initiated to request deployment. If there are more requests for deployment than are permitted for an engagement, however, participants will be selected at random.

* When joined in a party, the party leader must request deployment on behalf of their party. In the event participants are selected at random, the party will be accepted or declined as a whole.

2. Preparing for Battle

Players selected for deployment will have two minutes to prepare for battle. When ready, they can be transported to the battlefield via the Resistance Recruitment window.

Should the maximum number of combatants not be reached before the preparation phase, the Resistance will call for reinforcements, at which point players may again request deployment.

* When requesting deployment as reinforcements, all players must apply separately, even if they are in a party. Furthermore, combatants will be selected in the order in which they applied rather than by lottery.

3. Battle Commences

When the preparation phase ends, players must take up arms and do battle with imperial forces.

Priority Deployment

It is possible to gain priority deployment for critical engagements. This can be accomplished in one of two ways:

Combatant’s Priority Deployment

Players who contribute to the initiation of a critical engagement may receive priority when registering for their next deployment.

Players who contribute to the initiation of a critical engagement may receive priority when registering for their next deployment. Quartermaster’s Priority Deployment

Players may receive priority deployment in exchange for Bozjan clusters by speaking to the Resistance quartermaster at Utya’s Aegis (X:14.2 Y:29.6). It should be noted that those with combatant’s priority deployment are more likely to be chosen.

* When registering as a party, all party members must have the same type of priority deployment for it to be recognized.

* If the number of players requesting priority deployment exceeds the maximum number of combatants, they will be selected by lottery.

Bozjan Clusters

When defeating enemies on the Bozjan southern front, there is a chance players will come across Bozjan clusters. These crystals can be traded to the Resistance quartermaster at Utya’s Aegis (X:14.2 Y:29.6) for various goods and services.

The number of Bozjan clusters in your possession can be confirmed via the HUD.

Lockboxes

While battling on the southern front, players will also come across lockboxes. They can be appraised by the Resistance locksmith at Utya’s Aegis (X:15.2 Y:29.7).

Lost Actions

Lost actions are a special type of duty action exclusive to the Bozjan southern front. They have various effects, including those used for attacking, healing, and reviving allies. Their effective use may turn the tide of battle in your fight against the IVth Imperial Legion.

* Lost actions are unlocked after reaching Resistance rank 2 and progressing the quest line.

Forgotten Fragments and the Lost Finds Cache

During their expeditions into the front, players will obtain items known as “forgotten fragments.” These can be examined by a Resistance appraiser at Utya’s Aegis (X:15.3 Y:30.1), transforming them into lost actions.

While unidentified fragments can be placed in your inventory, those transformed into lost actions are stored in the lost finds cache, which can hold up to 200 copies of any lost action.

Lost Finds Holster

To use lost actions in battle, they must first be moved from the lost finds cache to the lost finds holster.

It should be noted, however, that the lost finds holster has a limited capacity. While this limit can be increased with a higher Resistance rank, you must choose carefully which actions to take into battle.

Up to 10 combinations of your favorite lost actions can be saved as sets.

Once a set has been loaded, your selection of actions can be confirmed in the Lost Finds Holster window.

Using Lost Actions

While most lost actions must be converted into duty actions before they are used, some can be used directly from the holster as items.

Using as Duty Actions

Lost actions are kept in the lost finds holster until they are assigned as duty actions.

* Lost actions assigned as duty actions will not be lost upon exiting the Bozjan southern front.

When two duty actions are set, the controls are as follows:

Duty Action 1

RT + Right Thumb-click (R2 + R3)

RT + Right Thumb-click (R2 + R3) Duty Action 2

LT + Right Thumb-click (L2 + R3)

Using as Items

Lost actions categorized as items can be used directly from the lost finds holster to activate their effects. They may also be assigned to your hotbar, making them ideal for use in emergencies.

Field Records

As you progress through quests on the Bozjan southern front, a field record will be added to your collection. Furthermore, completion of certain quests, skirmishes, and critical engagements in the Bozjan southern front will earn you sheaves of notes. These notes can then be used to add entries to the field record.

If you should find sheaves of notes already added to your field record, they can be traded to the Resistance historian at Utya’s Aegis (X:15.0 Y:29.1) for various goods.

A new Resistance weapon story quest has been added.

Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Resistance weapons by completing this quest.

Requirements

A Sober Proposal

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:5.5 Y:5.3)

Stressed Soldier

Players must first progress to the relevant stage of the quest “Where Eagles Nest.”

Enhancing Resistance Weapons

Resistance weapons can be enhanced further by completing this quest. The required items can be found both in and outside of the Bozjan southern front.

Class/Job-specific Quests

Resistance weapon quests employ a system which will require players to proceed using the same class or job with which they accepted the quest.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Warrior

Action Adjustment Inner Chaos The effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added. Chaotic Cyclone The effect “Absorbs 100% of damage dealt as HP” has been added.

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Mirage Dive Potency has been reduced from 1,200 to 1,000.

Samurai

Action Adjustment Hissatsu: Soten Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,600.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Gauss Round Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,200.

White Mage

Action Adjustment Afflatus Solace Cure potency has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000.

Regen potency has been reduced from 600 to 400. Afflatus Rapture Cure potency has been increased from 1,500 to 2,000.

Regen potency has been reduced from 300 to 200. Tetragrammaton Maximum charges has been increased from 1 to 2. Temperance Increase to damage dealt and healing potency has been changed from 20% to 25%.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Biolysis Reduction to target’s HP recovered by healing actions has been changed from 15% to 10%. Excogitation Maximum charges has been increased from 1 to 2. Dissipation Increase to healing potency has been changed from 40% to 50%.

The Feast

As Season Sixteen ends, Season Seventeen begins.

When the season ends, the top ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

* Tier rewards for Season Sixteen must be claimed before the end of Season Seventeen.

* The Season Seventeen ranking will be updated daily, beginning from the day after the start of the season. In the event of an error, the rankings will not be updated on that day.

New items have been added.

* Items added in patch 5.35 will be listed at a later date.

New recipes have been added.

* Recipes added in patch 5.35 will be listed at a later date.

A new Skysteel tool quest has been added.

Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Skysteel tools by completing this quest.

Requirements

In Everyone’s Best Interests

Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80

Foundation (X:7.9 Y:10.6)

Neillemard

Players must first complete the quest “Work It Harder, Make It Better.”

Enhancing Skysteel Tools

Each Skysteel tool requires a certain number of items to be delivered to Denys in the Skysteel Manufactory (x:8.0 Y:10.0) before it can be enhanced. Please note that the items required will vary depending on the tool.

* Unlike the methods employed in Patch 5.25, Disciples of the Land must also use their Skysteel tools to complete the quest.

Disciples of the Hand

After completing the quest “In Everyone’s Best Interests,” new recipes will be added to the Crafting Log which can be used to enhance Skysteel tools.

* Skysteel tools must be equipped when crafting with these new recipes.

Disciples of the Land

After completing the quest “In Everyone’s Best Interests,” materials required to upgrade your Skysteel tools can be gathered from specified gathering points.

* Skysteel tools must be equipped when gathering these items.

Fisher

After completing the quest “In Everyone’s Best Interests,” players will be able to purchase the signature skyball, a special bait used to catch fish required to upgrade your Skysteel tool from specified fishing locations.

* Skysteel tools must be equipped when catching the required fish.

* The signature skyball can be purchased from Denys in the Skysteel Manufactory (X:8.0 Y:10.0).

New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

New fish have been added.

New mounts have been added.

New minions have been added.

The following additions have been made to achievements:

New achievements and titles have been added.

The Field Operations category has been added.

Lakeland will no longer be separated into multiple instances.

A Community Finder button has been added to the Official Sites window accessed via the System menu.

The Community Finder is an official site designed to support adventurers in the search for new friends, linkshells, and free companies.

The following text command has been added:

Command Description /guard USAGE:

/guard [subcommand] →Keep watch over someone. >>Subcommands:

motion

Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified.

New music has been added.

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue in the instanced dungeon the Heroes’ Gauntlet wherein players were unable to progress under certain conditions. An issue when undertaking the battlecraft levequest “Necrologos: Olidious Separation” wherein the items required for progression did not appear in the correct location, preventing completion. An issue wherein executing the astrologian action Horoscope while multiple stacks of Horoscope Helios were applied would remove the Horoscope Helios effect from another player. An issue when viewing the Crafting Log wherein using the “Search for Item by Crafting Method” subcommand causes the interface to function improperly. An issue wherein the total sum of attributes for Crystarium gear was lower than that of other gear with the same item level. An issue wherein the items Doctore’s Buckler, Qarn Kite Shield, and Conquistador Plate Belt could not be desynthesized. An issue wherein players did not receive the achievement “Out of the Dark” after using the items Tales of Adventure: A Realm Reborn, Tales of Adventure: Heavensward, or Tales of Adventure: Stormblood.

* Players who have already used one of the aforementioned items will receive the achievement after maintenance for Patch 5.35.



Other various issues have also been addressed.