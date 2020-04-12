There are a variety of weapons for Cloud and company to equip in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and some can be bought with the right amount of Moogle Medals. Barret’s Steel Pincers can be purchased for a handful, but you’ll need to be close to the end of the game to grab them.

The Steel Pinchers can be purchased for seven Moogle Medals in Chapter 14.

Once you reach Chapter 14 Moggie will add the Steel Pincers to his inventory, and all you need are seven Moogle Medals to purchase them. These are found in Shinra crates and containers all over, so unless you’ve gone nuts with your spending you should have enough. Otherwise, you’ll want to return to Moggie before heading to Shinra Tower.

The Steel Pincers are a melee weapon for Barret, a relative rarity. They come with three materia slots that are unlinked, but you can add three more via upgrading. The Steel Pinchers are magic-oriented, so if you want to make Barret a caster then these are the weapon for you.

The Steel Pincers come with the Charging Uppercut ability in Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will cause Barret to rush forward and launch an enemy into the air, while also increasing his Charge meter. The proficiency bonus is simple enough to perform: top up his energy reserver for Charge. So, use Charge then refill it. Simple as pie.