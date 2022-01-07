Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get Pixie and Archangel Wings

Final Fantasy XIV is without a shadow of a doubt a groundbreaking success, as it allows players the opportunity to not only explore and take part in its acclaimed storyline but also the ability to level up, gear up, and customize their characters looks and abilities to their heart’s content, thanks to the game’s insane array of classes, cosmetics, armor, weapons, and skills. With that said, we will now tell you how you can get both the Pixie and Archangel Wings in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker so that you can make your presence known as you explore and unravel the mysteries surrounding the world of Hydaelyn.

How to Get the Pixie Wings on Final Fantasy XIV

You can get the Pixie Wings in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker by digging up treasures using the Timeoworn Kumbhiraskin Map. It’s good to point out that you can get the Treasure Map by harvesting the many lv 85 or lv 90 gathering nodes in the game. Alternatively, if you are not getting lucky, and are not able to get the map, you can buy a few from the game’s Market Board. But be warned, they are as expensive as it gets. After getting the map, decipher it, and then go to the marked location. Once there, face the enemies, and open the treasure. If you are lucky, you will get the Pixie Wings.

How to Get the Archangel Wings on Final Fantasy XIV

You can get the Archangel Wings in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker by completing the Treasure Map Dungeon, The Excitatron 6000. You can reach the Dungeon by completing Timeoworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, as there is a chance a portal to it will open after facing the enemies and opening the treasure chest. It’s important to point out that, like the many rare items available in the game, only luck will decide if you will be able to get the wings after completing the dungeon’s final room, so you may need to face it a few times to get it.

You can play Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam.