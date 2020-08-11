Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 Frontline Changes

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 has a host of class/job adjustments for PvP that aim to make the experience faster and deadlier, and to go along with those tweaks are changes to Frontline. Nothing too cosmic mind you (Rival Wings technically had more tweaks than Frontline this patch), but there’s enough here to better balance the experience against the class changes that were made (Red Mages have been given a boost to defense, for example). The Patch 5.3 Frontline changes are listed below.
Patch 5.3 Frontline Changes
- Preparation time before matches begin has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.
- The bonus to damage dealt for tank and melee DPS roles has been reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Bonus to damage reduction for dragoon and ninja has been reduced from 30% to 25%.
- Bonus to damage reduction for red mage has been increased from 0% to 20%.
- The rotation has been adjusted to decouple Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) from the other modes, and it now sits as the fourth option in the rotation.
- The available campaign will continue to change at 8:00 am PST.
- The Daily Challenge: Frontline now has the other three modes available once again (Onsal Hakair is no longer the sole option available).