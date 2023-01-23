Fire Emblem Engage: All Child Units

Fire Emblem Engage players tend to enjoy getting every single detail about their favorite character’s whenever they can, this includes working out all of their ages such as if they are younger or not. In this particular installment of Fire Emblem, there are no specific “Child Units” that result from you pairing characters together, them getting married, and then having children. In turn, there are only some specific characters that are younger than others. However, if you are still wondering what these younger units are then this article will inform you of all child units in Fire Emblem Engage.

All Child (Younger) Units in Fire Emblem Engage

There are actually quite a number of younger units within the game series, the following list has their names and ages for you displayed so you can go back to this article at any time and take note of the information.

Anna — 11

— 11 Hortensia — 14

— 14 Clanne — 16

— 16 Framme — 16

— 16 Fogado — 17

— 17 Rosado — 17

— 17 Alcryst — 17

— 17 Etie — 17

— 17 Céline — 17

That is all of the younger units within this installment of the franchise, notably, there are nine younger units in total. Of course, there are characters in the game who are part of the younger bunch but these are not classed as ‘Units’ specifically as they do not have a gameplay role as such.

Why Are There No Child Units in Fire Emblem Engage?

You may be wondering why a vastly appreciated feature from other Fire Emblem games hasn’t made a return in the latest title. This is likely simply a development decision to focus on having other features instead and/or have more emphasis on utilizing the main units from the experience. Perhaps there was also an element of the fact that some Child Units could be overpowered so it could also be for a balance reason.

No matter the reason, there is a ton of great features in Fire Emblem Engage and there is even multiplayer in the game. Even though the Child Unit feature hasn’t been included within this game, there is always a possibility that this could return in future titles for the series.

Fire Emblem Engage is available at this very moment for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023