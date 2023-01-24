Fire Emblem Engage: Silver and Gold Corrupted Explained

When you’re looking for skirmish battles on the overworld map of Fire Emblem Engage, you may stumble across missions that have Silver and Gold Corrupted enemies. If you’re looking for the best rewards and materials, these are the skirmishes that you’re going to want to find. While normal skirmishes are great ways to level up units that may have fallen behind their peers and gain a little bit of spending money in the process, Silver and Gold Corrupted will speed up those processes. Here’s what you need to know about Silver and Gold Corrupted enemies in Fire Emblem Engage skirmishes.

What’s the Difference Between Silver and Gold Corrupted in Fire Emblem Engage?

Silver and Gold Corrupted are special enemies that can be found in skirmishes around the world of Fire Emblem Engage. Despite what the names may suggest, both types appear to be equally common. If a skirmish contains either of them, there will be a special alert above the suggested level requirement and rewards.

Image: Intelligent Systems

Silver Corrupted enemies will reward bonus experience points and skill points to the unit that defeats them, making them a great way to give a boost to underleveled characters or power-level your favorite troops. Keep in mind that only the character that deals the final killing blow will get the bonus. It may be best to weaken them with a strong unit and have a weaker unit finish them off to maximize your gains.

Gold Corrupted aren’t necessarily rarer than their Silver counterparts, and they offer a different type of reward entirely. Defeating a Gold Corrupted enemy will net you a large sum of money when you slay them. While cash isn’t as useful as skill points, having some extra money will make acquiring gear much easier, especially if you’ve recruited a ton of characters for your army.

