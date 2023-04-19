Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is Available Today on Nintendo Switch

Image: Steel Wool Games

It has just been announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is available now on Nintendo Switch! Before today, FNAF: Security Breach was only available on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC. Now, you can hop in and see all six endings of FNAF: Security Breach on Nintendo Switch.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Nintendo Switch Release Date, Explained

At the Nintendo Indie Direct on April 19, 2023, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was one of the last announcements during the rapid-fire round at the end. While it may have sneaked past some, we are here to tell you that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available now on Nintendo Switch.

FNAF: Security Breach originally came out on December 21, 2021, which feels like just yesterday and 1,000 years ago. Of course, FNAF: Security Breach wasn’t released on Nintendo Switch originally, but now, you can go play it.

If you are new to FNAF: Security Breach, we have played through it and can be your guide for everything you encounter. FNAF games are known for having scary encounters and some tough challenges. Whenever you get stuck, you can come back to Attack of the Fanboy for guides.

For instance, we can help you know how to decommission Chica and decommission Monty. We can also help you with the daycare generators in the Let There Be Light section which is especially tricky. Lastly, you might want help with the Princess Quest locations. Like I said, we have a lot of guides to help you out.

We hope you rush to enjoy Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and slow down to savor the game. FNAF games don’t come around as often as they used to, so take FNAF: Security Breach as a time to really enjoy yourself and the franchise.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023