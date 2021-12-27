FNAF Security Breach Daycare Generator Locations: Let There Be Light Guide

Daycares are already nightmarish children’s prisons. Throw a bloodthirsty animatronic into the mix and it’s even more horrifying. In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, you will, unfortunately, need to go into the belly of the beast when trying to grab the security badge. Here’s your guide to all FNAF: Security Breach Daycare Generators locations.

FNAF: Security Breach is the newest first-person survival horror developed by Steel Wool Studios, who made FNAF: Help Wanted. It is the tenth FNAF game but is the first to let you walk around and discover things at your own pace. Be sure to check out our other FNAF: Security Breach guides like where all the Princess Quest locations are or how to get all 6 different endings.

FNAF: Security Breach Daycare Generators Locations

When you enter the security office to snag the security badge, you’ll go directly against Sun’s warnings by shutting the lights off. And we all know what happens when the Sun is gone (the Moon comes out). With no light and a very scary Moon on the prowl, you’ll definitely want to follow a select path to all 5 generators.

Before killing the power, you can check the monitors in the security room to map out your path to the generators. Also, remember to knock over things to distract Moon every once in a while. And without further adieu, let’s get into the FNAF: Security Breach Daycare Generators locations.

The first generator you’ll want to get is in the first play structure on your right from the security desk. Stay close to the left wall and remain on the ground floor and you’ll find the first generator. There will be a ramp nearby that you’ll want to climb. Once at the top, round the corner and take a left at the cage part. Here, you’ll see a blue tube. Take it and then turn left to take the next blue tube. Once you’ve done that, you’ll end up in a green area where the second generator is. After that, go directly left of the second generator out of the play structure. You’ll want to follow a power cable on the ground. Before the cable runs into the blue slide, turn right and search the ground floor for the cable that will lead you to the third generator. Now that you are in the center structure, climb to the very top and you’ll easily find the fourth generator at the top. For the last generator, look for the staircase that will take you off of the structure. Go down until you’ve located a red bridge. Cross the red bridge and look for a power cable on the ground. Once you’ve found it, you’ll be led to the last generator.

And there you have it, the light returns. Moon is no more and Sun will come back and kick you out of the Daycare center. You’ve successfully snagged the security badge.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.