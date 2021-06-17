Update 2.29 has arrived for For Honor, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Ubisoft has now released a pretty small update for For Honor that should be rolling out later today. Ubisoft Support announced on Twitter that the expected downtime to the game’s servers will only be for 45 minutes. After the maintenance period is over, you can download the update and start logging in online again.

The last patch to come to the game was update 2.28. This was a huge patch that included the Mirage DLC. It looks like today’s update isn’t very large as only one bug fix has been made to the new patch.

In terms of patch size, the update is only 10.1 MB. The patch size is identical for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Due to that size, you may not need to wait too long for it to be installed.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for update 2.29 posted down below.

For Honor Update 2.29 Patch Notes

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Shugoki to be able to sprint while out of Stamina (FH-1869)

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the Ubisoft forums. For Honor is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.