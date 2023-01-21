Forspoken Trophy Guide: All Trophies in Forspoken Explained

On PlayStation 5 and PC, there are 54 trophies or achievements to get in Forspoken. On PlayStation, there are 44 Bronze trophies, seven Silver, two Gold, and one Platinum. Whether you are a completionist or are just curious to see what the trophies are in Forspoken as it might reveal what happens in the adventure, here are all of the trophies and achievements in Forspoken.

Are There Difficulty Trophies in Forspoken?

There are no difficulty trophies in Forspoken, so you don’t need to worry about that. For better or for worse, you can focus on enjoying Forspoken on whatever difficulty you like, as you may have already experienced in the demo.

Are There Time-Sensitive Trophies in Forspoken?

There are technically time-sensitive trophies in Forspoken. Since the Detours, or side quests, you stumble upon in the main city are sometimes only available once, you need to make sure you check the trophy list and knock out all of the Detour-specific trophies before they become unavailable by the nature of progressing through the game.

All Trophies in Forspoken

With those specific questions out of the way, here are all of the trophies and achievements in Forspoken:

Platinum

Forspoken – Earn every single trophy.

Gold

Archivist – Unlock 80% of the Archive

– Unlock 80% of the Archive Abominizer – Defeat all four abominations

Silver

Awakening – Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind

– Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind Pilgrimage: Adept – Visit fifty monuments

– Visit fifty monuments Explorer: Trailblazer – Visit one hundred points of interest

– Visit one hundred points of interest Call of the Fount: Beatified – Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing

– Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing Parago n – Learn every spell

n – Learn every spell Kit and Caboodle – Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests

– Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary – Complete all flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom

Bronze

Attachments – Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet

– Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet Stuck – Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world

– Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world The Interloper – Swear vengeance on a deadly foe

– Swear vengeance on a deadly foe What Must Be Done – Survive a nightmarish ordeal

– Survive a nightmarish ordeal Might and Main – Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress

– Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress Damned If You Do… – Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster

– Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster The Hue of Blue – Submit yourself to otherworldly justice

– Submit yourself to otherworldly justice The Truth Will Out – Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials

– Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials Breaking Point – Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one

– Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one None the Wiser – Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality

– Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality Forspoken – Hold the fate of the world in your hands

– Hold the fate of the world in your hands Rebirth – See to the needs of the people of Cipal

– See to the needs of the people of Cipal Promises – Make a promise to someone very special

– Make a promise to someone very special Moves – Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing

– Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing Remembrance – Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed

– Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed A Roaring Trade – Trade poppets for all available items

– Trade poppets for all available items Outdoorsperson – Set up camp

– Set up camp Pilgrimage: Initiate – Visit your first monument

– Visit your first monument Pilgrimage: Novice – Visit twenty monuments

– Visit twenty monuments Explored: Seeker – Visit ten points of interest

– Visit ten points of interest Explorer: Pathfinder – Visit fifty points of interest

– Visit fifty points of interest Unlocked Potential – Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time

– Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time Realized Potential – Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned

– Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned Call of the Fount: Baptized – Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing

– Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing Tinkerer – Craft an item for the first time

– Craft an item for the first time Craftsperson – Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment

– Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment Hop, Step, Jump – Perform five Shimmies in a row

– Perform five Shimmies in a row Hell of a Run – Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously

– Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously Endless Runner – Travel a total of 100km (62 mi) using magic parkour

– Travel a total of 100km (62 mi) using magic parkour I Can Fly! – Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds

– Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds Leapfrogger – Jump over enemies a total of ten times

– Jump over enemies a total of ten times Tit for Tat – Perform ten precision counters

– Perform ten precision counters No Mercy – Perform thirty Killer Blows

– Perform thirty Killer Blows Knock ‘Em Dead – Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic

– Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic Help Me Out Here – Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle

– Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle Wildfire – Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic

– Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic Shocker – Electrocute three enemies at once

– Electrocute three enemies at once From Every Angle – Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle

– Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle Through the Eyes of Another: Empath – Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom

– Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom Through the Eyes of Another: Seer – Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom

– Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom Cat Person – Befriend all of Tantas’ familiars

– Befriend all of Tantas’ familiars Happy Snapper – Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children

– Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children Above and Beyond – Upgrade all your spells

– Upgrade all your spells Barely There – Hide for ten whole seconds – so long that people will forget you were there

And those are all of the trophies in Forspoken. Most of them are self-explanatory, but the ones that are harder to understand, you’ll likely understand better as you begin to play the game.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023