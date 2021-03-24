Fortnite Catty Corner Anomaly: How to Investigate an Anomaly Detected Near Catty Corner

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and one of the new challenges for this season requires you to investigate an anomaly detected near Catty Corner. This challenge is similar to the two other anomalies that came before it, and completing it will unlock a new style for the Agent Jones skin. There are many more anomalies to discover throughout the season, and you’ll unlock more anomaly challenges as you level up the Season 6 Battle Pass. Here’s where to investigate an anomaly detected near Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Catty Corner Anomaly Location

The Catty Corner anomaly is actually located a short distance away from the main buildings of the area. The target can be found at the vault southeast of Catty Corner. As you make your way down to the vault, you will notice that the door is slightly open and the anomaly is just out of your grasp. Thankfully, there are some items you can use nearby that will get the door open.

You can use the nearby explosive barrels to blast the door open. They’re bright red, so they’re hard to miss. Just pick one up, throw it in front of the vault door, and shoot it to cause an explosion. The vault door won’t open all the way, but it will open just enough for you to be able to grab what you need from inside. With the poor open, simply interact with the anomaly to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has a host of other anomaly challenges scattered across the map. These challenges are unlocked as you progress through the new Battle Pass, similar to the Beskar quests for The Mandalorian from last season. If you haven’t already knocked them out, you should have the Lazy Lake anomaly and Shark Island anomaly waiting for you by this point on the Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.