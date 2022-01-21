Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 IO Guard Locations: How to Eliminate IO Forces

In Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, there is an “Eliminate IO Forces” quest that is worth 25K XP. In this guide, we’ll help you with the IO guard locations are in Fortnite and how to take them out. The quest will also overlap with the “Interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site” season quest, which we will help you snag also.

Fortnite IO Guard Locations

If you’re looking to finish the “Eliminate IO Guards” quest in Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, don’t worry because there are only three locations to find them. Here is where you’ll find them:

Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard in the valley that is directly north of the mountain.

Directly north of the Daily Bugle and northeast of Sleepy Sound on the road that leads to the coast.

Southeast of Greasy Grove at the patch of desert on the west side of the river.

At each of these locations, you’ll find squads of IO guards ready for a fight. Be warned, right when you show up, they will act aggressively and open fire. They will also act in pairs, healing each other if they get the chance, so make sure you take them out two by two.

If you manage to take all three IO guard locations out, you’ll definitely earn the 25K XP from the quest. Whether you do it alone or team up with a buddy, the choice is yours.

Mole Team Drill Site Season Quest

As promised, the other season quest that overlaps with the IO guards is the Mole Team Drill Site quest. The IO guards are all deployed in the three areas guarding these computer terminals. Use the same areas as above, clear out the enemies, and access the computer terminal.

Not only will you have completed the quest, the computer terminals are doubly cool because they will send a radar-like pulse wave out that scans nearby chests, items, animals, and enemy players for a couple of seconds. Be sure to use it wisely.

