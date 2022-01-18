Fortnite Dinosaur Locations: Where to Find, Ride, and Feed Klombos

The newest update, Fortnite v19.10, arrived today and there are plenty of great new additions like the new Klombos dinosaur. The Klombos in Fortnite is a friendly beast here to help you out. Here is everything you need to know about Klombos.

The newest Fortnite update brings the return of Tilted Towers, one of the original landing sites of Fortnite in Chapter 1 that was always hot and brought a lot of fame to the game. If you thought the new weather updates were crazy, you’re in for a treat with the newest Fortnite update. For all of the most up-to-date Fortnite info, stay tuned in to Attack of the Fanboy.

Where to Find Klombos in Fortnite

Klombos, the cuddly dinosaur can usually be found in two spots so far in Fortnite. To the northwest of the Daily Bugle and the northwest of Tilted Towers, you’ll likely find Klombos milling about. Though those two locations are the best places to find Klombos, the best advice is to get in a vehicle and drive to the areas of the map with a lot of room, as Klombos won’t spawn in small towns or locations.

Can You Ride Klombos?

Unfortunately, Klombos is a beast that can’t be ridden. They are still useful though. If you climb up its tail and head towards its blowhole, you can be blasted into the sky which will grant you some nice airtime to escape a fight.

The Klombos is a docile creature that won’t attack you unless provoked. If you shoot a Klombos it will naturally get angry and react. The Klombos will turn red with anger and stomp around the battlefield, dealing damage to those in their way. It will also shoot lava out of its blowhole when angry, so what out for that.

How to Feed Klombos in Fortnite

Klombos loves to eat, so feeding it is a good idea. In the nearby bushes of an area with a Klombos present, you will find Klomberries. Throw them at a Klombos and it will give you some great loot.

You can also feed Klombos other food like wolf or boar meat, but that won’t give you as good of loot as a Klomberry. Make sure to search those bushes and feed the beast in order to utilize the Klombos.

