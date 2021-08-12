Fortnite Coin Locations: Where to Place Coins Around the Map

Fortnite has received a surprise Free Guy collaboration event, and one of the new quests requires players to place coins around the map. You can pick up this quest, and the rest of the Free Guy quests for that matter, from the new ATM machines scattered across the island. You need to place coins in three locations to complete this quest, and some places have multiple spots. Visiting the right places can make this challenge a breeze, so we’ve created a map of all Fortnite coin locations. Here’s where to place coins around the map in Fortnite.

Where to Place Coins Around the Map in Fortnite

You can place coins at the following locations on the Fortnite map:

Believer Beach (x2)

Pleasant Park (x2)

Craggy Cliffs

Holly Hatchery

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

The coin locations are denoted with floating blue markers. You only need to place three coins in order to complete this quest. Believer Beach and Pleasant Park have two coin locations, while the rest of the places on the list only have one each.

Since they have two each, the easiest places to find coins are Believer Beach and Pleasant Park. The first Believer Beach coin can be found at the entrance to the pier, and the second is located near the parking lot in the southeast corner of the area. If you’re visiting Pleasant Park, then you can find the first coin next to a tree between the northeastern house and the gas station. The second Pleasant Park coin is located in the southeastern corner of the area by the fence.

You don’t have to place all three coins in a single match, so take your time and spread them out over several games if you have to. Once you place all three coins, the challenge will be complete and you can visit an ATM to pick up your next Free Guy quest.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2021