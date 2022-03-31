Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at The Temple Locations Map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is well underway, and there’s a new set of Omni Chips available for players to collect at The Temple. Omni Chips are used to unlock new styles for the customizable Omni Sword pickaxe. Each recent Fortnite season has had some sort of collectible currency used to upgrade and customize an item, such as the Toona Fish styles or Kymera styles from past seasons, and Omni Chips are the latest of the bunch. There are only so many released each week, and players will need to collect most of them if they want to get every style for the Omni Sword.

Each week in Chapter 3 Season 2, 3 new POIs will have 3 Omni Chips hidden within them. Last week, it was Logjam Lumberyard, Mighty Monument, and Greasy Grove. This week, it’s The Temple, Chonker’s Speedway, and Loot Lake. Here’s where to find all of the Omni Chips at The Temple in Fortnite.

Fortnite Omni Chip Locations at The Temple

The Temple is not a named location on the map. Instead, it’s a small landmark located to the northeast of The Daily Bugle. The Temple has 3 Omni Chips to collect. These are actually pretty easy to find since they’re all located on top of the temples that make up the landmark. You can see the locations of all 3 Omni Chips on the map below.

Omni Chip #1 Location

The first Omni Chip can be found at the top of the northernmost temple of the area. There’s a chest next to it, too, so it’s hard to miss.

Omni Chip #2 Location

The second Omni Chip is located in the center of the landmark on top of the tallest temple in the region. Again, there’s a chest next to this one as well, so just follow the sound of the loot.

Omni Chip #3 Location

The third Omni Chip is located in the southwestern corner of the location on top of the third temple. Just like the other two, there’s a chest next to this one.

Once you have collected all 3 Omni Chips at The Temple, you can move on to the other newly-released collectibles this week. For week 2, Omni Chips have been added to both Loot Lake and Chonker’s Speedway, so you’ll have to trek all over the map to get them all.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.