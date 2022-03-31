Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Loot Lake Locations Map

If you have the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, then you know how important Omni Chips are this season. These collectibles are used to unlock new styles for the customizable Omni Sword pickaxe, which is unlocked very early in this season’s Battle Pass. Just like the Alien Artifacts and Color Bottles of previous Fortnite seasons, Omni Chips are released in a drip-fed fashion throughout the season. There are 9 new ones to collect each week, and there are some Omni Chips to find at Loot Lake in the most recent update.

Each week of the season, 3 new Omni Chips will appear at 3 different POIs. The first week of the season added Omni Chips to Logjam Lumberyard, Greasy Grove, and Mighty Monument. This week, you have to visit The Temple, Chonker’s Speedway, and Loot Lake to collect Omni Chips. Here are all 3 Omni Chip locations at Loot Lake in Fortnite.

Fortnite Omni Chip Locations at Loot Lake

Loot Lake is no longer a named POI on the Fortnite map, but it still exists in Chapter 3 Season 2. It can be found in the northwestern corner of the map in between The Fortress, Coney Crossroads, and Tilted Towers. You can see the exact locations of all 3 Loot Lake Omni Chips on the map below. You’ll have to do a bit of swimming to collect them, because they’re all floating above the water surrounding the lake’s central island.

Omni Chip #1 Location

The first Omni Chip is located to the west of the central island facing The Fortress. It’s floating above the water, so you’ll need to jump to reach it.

Omni Chip #2 Location

The second Omni Chip can be found floating above the water to the north of the central island facing Behemoth Bridge.

Omni Chip #3 Location

The third Omni Chip is located to the east of the central island toward Coney Crossroads.

All 3 of these Omni Chips are fairly easy to find since they’re all floating above the water and there’s nowhere for them to hide. After you collect them all, it’s time to head to Chonker’s Speedway and The Temple to scoop up the rest of them.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2022