Fortnite Cow Decoy Locations: Where to Place Cow Decoys in Farms

The Fortnite Season 7 storyline is heating up, and a new quest requires players to place cow decoys in farms in order to bait the alien invaders. This quest comes after using an Inflate-A-Bull, a new item added in the latest patch. Slone has deduced that the aliens are very into cattle, and they can’t tell the difference between a real cow and a fake one. It’s time to place some fakes and see what happens. Here’s where to place cow decoys in farms in Fortnite.

Where to Place Cow Decoys in Farms in Fortnite

There are 14 locations to place cow decoys in Fortnite, but you only need to place three to complete the quest. There are seven located in Corny Complex and another seven found at Hayseed’s Farm just across the river to the east. Both locations are directly next to one another, so all the decoy locations are in the same region.

The best spot to place cow decoys is Hayseed’s Farm because most of the designated locations are in close proximity to one another. They’re more spread out at Corny Complex, which means you’ll have a greater chance of getting eliminated before you can put all three of them down. Dropping at the farmhouse at Hayseed’s Farm is the quickest way to finish this challenge because two of the decoys can be placed near the house and there are several spots in the fields and near the river for you to place the third one.

Once you place three cow decoys, you’ll complete the quest and earn 30,000 XP. After this challenge is out of the way there’s only one more Legendary quest left for this week: dealing damage to an alien-driver saucer.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.