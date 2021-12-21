Fortnite Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop Locations: Winterfest Quest Guide

Looking for Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop?

December 21st, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Crackshots-Cabin-and-Sgt.-Winters-Workshop-1

Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop are two brand new limited-time locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as part of Winterfest 2021. The ongoing holiday event started last week and has since been quite a success, with many players jumping into the game every day. During the event, you can find Sgt. Winters distributing gifts and presents around Fortnite Island or lurking around Crackshot’s Cabin.

One of the many Winterfest 2021 challenges tasks you to dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshopd in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. If you are looking to quickly complete the quest, here are the exact locations of Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite.

Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Both Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop are located in the vicinity of the Logjam Lumberyard area in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, since they are not named locations on the Fortnite map, it can be a tad bit tough to locate them. If you have had a tough time finding these buildings, here are the locations of Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

  • Crackshot’s Cabin – Visit the Logjam Lumberyard location and then go south across the lake. The cabin is on the other side.
  • Sgt. Winter’s Workshop – Visit the Logjam Lumberyard area and travel west until you see a large building close to the diversion in the road.

Once you reach each of the above locations, simply perform a dance move by selecting the dance emote from the emote wheel for three seconds or more. This will complete the quest. As for the buildings themselves, the Crackshot’s Cabin is a cozy-looking house bedecked with holiday lights and Christmas embellishments. Meanwhile, Sgt. Winter’s Workshop is just another generic-looking Fortnite gas station bathed in winter vibes.

You can even get new and unique items from Sgt. Winter by simply firing up Fortnite and logging into the game. From the Polar Peely skin to the Holly Hatchet Pickaxe, there are a ton of free rewards up for grabs, so make sure you don’t miss out on them. While we already know about the free daily rewards and challenges for Fortnite Winterfest 2021, Epic Games might reveal some new limited-time skins like the Winter Slone skin. Leakers had leaked about the skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

As per a tweet by iFireMonkey, the January Crew Pack’s official description says: “January’s pack features Snow Stealth Slone, weathering the winter in an insulated IO uniform. In addition to the Snow Stealth Slone outfit, this Crew Pack contains the Snow Stealth Hardcase back bling, Sleet Spike pickaxe, and Snow Stealth wrap.”

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

