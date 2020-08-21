Fortnite: Dance on the Apres Ski Dance Floor Challenge Guide

Fortnite’s Season 3 Week 10 challenges are finally here, and one of them requires you to dance at a location you may be unfamiliar with. The Apres Ski dance floor is not a named location on your map, so it might be difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, we have the map location and more to help you get this easy challenge out of the way.

Apres Ski Dance Floor Location

The Apres Ski dance floor is located inside the Apres Ski lodge. This building is located at the southernmost point of the island, just south of Misty Meadows. Look for a small, isolated snow section high on a mountain within section E8 of the map. You can also just head to the location pictured on the map below.

If you see a wooden lodge with a giant neon “DANCE” sign in front, then you’re at the right place. Head on inside to find the dance floor.

The Apres Ski dance floor is in the back right corner of the building. It’s very hard to miss. Look for the brightly lit floor panels and follow the music. Step onto the dance floor and use any emote you want to complete the challenge! You’ll be rewarded with 35,000 experience points for your Battle Pass, which is a pretty nice payout for just using an emote.

As always with Fortnite challenges like these, be on the lookout for other players. Tons of people will be visiting the Apres Ski lodge, especially early in the week, so makes sure you don’t get killed before you can finish the challenge. If you can’t get to the dance floor without dying, just try later once everyone has moved on to other challenges. After you get through your weekly challenges, check out our guide to accomplish the secret Astro-Not challenge.